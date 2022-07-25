New Sidel packaging system that 'looks after you' will be unveiled at drinktec

Oxford [England], July 25 (ANI/PRNewswire): Sidel is pushing the boundaries again in the aseptic packaging market with the introduction of the Aseptic Predis X4. The new system combines the highest food safety standards, unprecedented ease of use, maximum flexibility and best-in-class environmental footprint.

The Aseptic Predis X4 is an integrated blow-fill-cap solution that incorporates consolidated Predis™ dry preform sterilisation, making it ideal for the growing market of sensitive beverages in PET bottles. It builds on Sidel's proven and successful aseptic technology and introduces further innovation in design and digitalisation. The result is that it offers the best possible experience in both food safety and operation.

With more than 45 years' experience and expertise in the aseptic packaging equipment market, Sidel has been a pioneer in introducing preform sterilisation systems. The Aseptic Combi Predis technology received FDA approval in 2017 and has now had more than 200 installations worldwide.

An evolution of its existing range, the Aseptic Predis X4 is developed by Sidel to continue to help its customers to meet the growing market for healthy and nutritious drinks with a long shelf life, such as juice, nectar, soft drinks, isotonics, teas (JNSDIT), and liquid dairy products (LDP). Demand for these products is expected to reach 192 billion units by 2024, a rise of rise 44% compared to 2011. Sensitive products represent 55 per cent of the non-alcoholic beverages market and forecasted growth (at 2.3 per cent CAGR 2019-25) is higher for PET than for other materials.

The Aseptic Predis X4 will be introduced for the first time at drinktec 2022 and will then go through a progressive deployment plan across applications and regions.

"Continuously listening to our customers' needs, and taking into account their inputs, we have designed the Aseptic Predis X4 to set new standards in making our customers' lives easier in total safety," said Guillaume Rolland, Vice President PET and Sensitive Products. "Keeping the user experience at the heart of our design, we've made the system so complete, safe and simple to use that we say, 'it looks after you'. It is easy, flexible and sustainable. It can be adapted to multiple production types and has the best yet environmental footprint."

Sidel will be previewing the Aseptic Predis X4 at drinktec, the world's leading trade fair for the beverage and liquid food industry, from 12-16 September 2022 in Munich. Customers and journalists are invited to come along to Sidel's stand booth 339 in hall A6 to find out more.

