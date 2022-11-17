Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nexdigm has been named in Everest Group's Global "PEAK Matrix® for Finance & Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) 2022" report.

Everest Group highlights Nexdigm's end-to-end F&A service offerings across the entire F&A value chain, catering to multiple areas such as process consulting, F&A business process management, and transformation management.

Per Everest Group, Nexdigm is recognized for its 'customer-centric approach as well as agility and responsiveness in handling dynamic requirements of its clients. Nexdigm integrates all FAO services with data analytics while strengthening its digital ecosystem with automation and path-breaking technologies. Nexdigm continues to invest in expanding its delivery capacity in the US and Europe, providing a high degree of flexibility in its engagements.

"Nexdigm featuring amongst the top 27 global finance and accounting outsourcing providers in the PEAK Matrix demonstrates our capability in bringing value to our clients by providing the right mix of deep domain expertise, technical capabilities, and process excellence," said Guljit Singh, Group Executive Chairperson, Nexdigm. "In global businesses, Finance and Accounting as a function is seen as a business enabler for organizations. Our teams collaborate with finance leaders as their trusted partners while working diligently to integrate processes, data, and technology to give top-notch solutions to our clients."

"Nexdigm provides end-to-end offerings, including operations consulting, managed services, and transformation support across the F&A value chain, with a strong focus on the P2P segment," said Vignesh Kannan, Practice Director, Everest Group. "Its rich experience in serving SMB clients, especially in the US and APAC geographies, continued investments in enhancing its proprietary and third-party solutions through partnerships, and its focus on customer-centric and collaborative approach came out as key its strengths in Everest Group's Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022."

Nexdigm is an employee-owned, independent, global organization serving clients from over 50 countries. Harnessing our multifunctional and digital capabilities across Business Services and Professional Services, we provide our customers, both listed and privately held firms, with integrated solutions navigating complex challenges. Nexdigm resonates with our plunge into a new paradigm of business; it is our commitment to Think Next.

