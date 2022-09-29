Suzhou [China], September 29 (ANI/PRNewswire): Nexteer Automotive has been selected as a member of the Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) China Quality Advisory Committee (ACQAC).

Nexteer joins ACQAC as the fourth Tier 1 supplier member and will assist and participate in the quality management of the China automotive supply chain, providing guidance and best practices to continuously improve product manufacturing and quality management processes.

"Nexteer is honored to be selected as a member of the AIAG China Quality Advisory Committee. As a global leading motion control technology company, we are accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting through our innovative safety-critical steering, driveline and software solutions. Nexteer is committed to high quality standards as we produce and develop advanced technologies for future mobility," said Tony Jiang, Asia Pacific Quality Director, Nexteer Automotive.

Nexteer has a long history of working with AIAG. Several years ago, Nexteer participated in the compilation of AIAG FMEA manual as an industry expert. In the past two years, Nexteer Asia Pacific Region began working even closer with ACQAC and has now been named a representative of component suppliers in the ACQAC committee.

As a member of the committee, Nexteer will actively participate in all ACQAC activities - contributing to the development, writing, improvement, innovation, training and certification of the automotive industry.

The ACQAC is managed by the AIAG Quality Steering Committee, which guides AIAG's quality initiatives around the world. The AIAG Quality Steering Committee consists of quality leaders from AIAG member companies and includes representatives from auto and truck OEMs and suppliers at all levels.

Committee members implement, define, and update automotive industry standards such as IATF16949, CQI standards, quality tool manuals, certification rules and more.

Nexteer Automotive (HK 1316) is the global leading motion control technology company accelerating mobility to be safe, green and exciting. Our innovative product and technology portfolio includes electric and hydraulic power steering systems, steer-by-wire systems, steering columns and intermediate shafts, driveline systems, eDrive and software solutions.

The company solves motion control challenges across all megatrends - including electrification, software/connectivity, ADAS/automated driving and shared mobility - for more than 60 customers around the world including BMW, Ford, GM, RNM, Stellantis, Toyota and VW, as well as automakers in India and China. www.nexteer.com

CONTACT: Summer Hou, Nexteer Automotive, Asia Pacific Division Corporate Affairs Director, +86 18616182177, summer.hou@nexteer.com

