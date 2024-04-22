Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 22 (ANI): The National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, has unveiled plans for an exclusive Animation Crash Course and visual effects (VFX) Pipeline workshop to be held during the 18th Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

According to a press release, the workshop is designed to provide aspiring animators with a unique opportunity to enhance their skills and gain valuable expertise in the animation industry.

Scheduled to run from June 16 to June 20, the five-day intensive program will be led by a seasoned animation filmmaker from Warner Brothers.

Renowned for his work on iconic projects like Batman and Wonder Woman, the instructor will guide participants through various aspects of animation, including Movies, Series, and Gaming Animation.

This promises to be an immersive experience for attendees, offering practical knowledge and industry insights.

India's animation sector is currently witnessing remarkable growth, driven by increasing demand for films, visual effects (VFX), gaming animation, and mobile content, read the press release.

According to the FICCI-EY Report 2023, the industry is projected to reach a value of Rs 46 billion by 2023, with a growth rate of 25 per cent.

This surge in the industry presents abundant opportunities for talented individuals interested in pursuing a career in animation.

The workshop is open to both budding animators and beginners with a creative flair and a passion for storytelling.

No prior animation experience is necessary; participants only need to bring their enthusiasm and basic computer skills. With only 20 seats available, participation will be on a first-come, first-served basis, read the press release.

The workshop fee is set at Rs 10,000, inclusive of software access like Blender, and will be held at NFDC, Mumbai.

Participants will receive first-hand knowledge from a seasoned industry professional with a proven track record.

Crafting their own animation clip under expert guidance, attendees will put their newfound skills into practice.

Understanding the nuances of movie and gaming animation pipelines, participants will explore job opportunities in the field.

Successful participants will receive a prestigious certificate from NFDC, India's leading organization in film production and animation.

Attendees will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a variety of critically acclaimed documentaries and animated shorts, read the press release.

Exclusive master class sessions led by renowned industry leaders will provide additional learning opportunities.

With limited seats available, interested individuals are encouraged to register to secure their spot. (ANI)

