Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 6 (ANI): Prime accused in the Kerala Gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh, has been expelled by her employer an NGO called The Highrange Rural Development Society India (HRDS).

Swapna Suresh was employed as Director- Women Empowerment and Corporate Social Responsibility.

Also Read | CAA Will Be Implemented in Bengal Before 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: Sukanta Majumdar

Read @ANI … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

The NGO informed Swapna in a letter that her employment was officially terminated on July 5, 2022.

"As we promised we tried our level best to protect you. But we are forced to terminate you with immediate effect. The Kerala Government is completely against us by all means. Every HRDS INDIA office is haunted by the Government by using the Police, Revenue, and various other departments," the NGO said in the letter to Suresh while informing her about the termination of the employment.

Also Read | Twitter Testing New Method To Customise Timelines Curated by 3rd-Party Sources: Report.

The letter further said that it was not able to tolerate attacks from Kerala government and bureaucrats were not allowing the NGO to function from its offices in Thodupuzha, Palakkad and Attappady.

"It was our responsibility to stand by anyone fighting for society and who is deeply involved in the cleansing process against the evil forces. We failed to come along with your toughest journey for the projects we initiate. They are trying to destroy, defame and exploit the projects HRDS INDIA has initiated," the letter further read.

The termination letter was signed by Aji Krishnan, Founder - Secretary, HRDS INDIA

On July 5, 2020, 30 kilograms of 24-carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crores was seized by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs at Thiruvananthapuram Airport from a diplomatic bag that was meant to be delivered to the UAE Consulate in Thiruvananthapuram.

M Sivasankar, the principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan, was suspended and removed from the post after a preliminary inquiry confirmed that he had links with Swapna Suresh, one of the accused in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)