New Delhi [India], March 11 (ANI): The state-run NHPC Limited has paid an interim dividend of Rs 933.61 crore to the Government of India for the financial year 2021-22, the Ministry of Power said on Friday.

NHPC made the interim dividend payment to the government on March 4. The Corporation had already paid Rs 249.44 crore to the Government of India during the current fiscal 2021-22 on account of the final dividend for the financial year 2020-21. Thus, NHPC has paid a total dividend of Rs 1183.05 crore to the government during the financial year 2021-22.

The Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held on 11th February 2022 had declared an interim dividend at the rate of Rs 1.31 per equity share i.e. 13.10 per cent of the face value.

NHPC has more than eight lakh shareholders and the total interim dividend pay-out for the financial year 2021-22 worked out to Rs 1315.90 crore.

The company had paid an interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per share with a total outflow of Rs 1255.63 crore for the financial year 2020-21 in addition to a final dividend of Rs 0.35 per share with the total outflow of Rs 351.58 crore. Thus, a total dividend of Rs 1.60 per share with the total outflow of Rs 1607.21 crore had been paid for the financial year 2020-21.

In terms of Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Guidelines dated May 27, 2016, on Capital Restructuring of CPSEs, each CPSU would pay a minimum annual dividend at the rate of 30 per cent of profit after tax or 5 per cent of net worth, whichever is higher. In line with the guidelines, NHPC had paid total dividend of Rs 1607.21 crore i.e. 5.08 per cent of the net worth of the Company for the financial year 2020-21.

NHPC had earned a net profit of Rs 2977.62 crore for the nine months ended FY'22 as against the previous period corresponding figure of Rs. 2829.16 crore. The Company had earned a net profit of Rs 3233.37 crore for the financial year 2020-21. (ANI)

