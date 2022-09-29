Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nibav Home Elevators, a leading Elevator company known to produce the best vacuum lifts, today announced the company is expanding its Chennai presence with a new downtown office within the city premises. In addition, the company released its Lift Showroom, showcasing the manufacturing facilities of its best-known Elevators.

Having its Headquarters in Chennai, Nibav Home Elevators has 16 branches across the country. Today, the company is moving to the heart of the city with room for rising headcount of over 600 employees. This office expansion is due to the rapid business growth in the previous year. From the first half of 2021, the company's sales have gone up by 5x times.

"We at Nibav are looking at this expansion as a calculated organic growth. The three-storeyed premises along with a spacious parking area of 6000 square feet attracts all employees to experience this new location. Post pandemic, this all-new space calls for every employee to go through the luxury of working in a hassle-free and comfortable space," remarks K. Thanumalaya Perumal - Global Sales Head of Nibav Lifts.

Keeping in mind to occupy close to 600 members, each floor is aesthetically structured to keep our employees state of mind at ease. The modern space also includes special amenities like holding a gym, coffee shop, theatre, gaming units and party hall. The engineer also has come up with a unique styling including specially designed Meeting Halls and Multi-purpose rooms. A prayer hall for the comfort of every employee is structured in a way that sets the mind in peace to work productively. Each floor is spread across a wide area of 10,000 Sq.ft.

"With this sort of an ambience, the motivation level of every employee will be at its best resulting in producing fine quality outputs, comments Vimal R Babu - CEO of Nibav Lifts. When the employees are taken care well the productivity also double folds. We would want all employees to feel at home while they are working at Nibav and hence we are willing to provide all the comforts required," adds Vimal R Babu - CEO of Nibav Lifts.

The company also is seen to allocate an exclusive space for its Research and Development. This also includes an exclusive training facility for its employees.

Nibav Home Elevators is the first-ever pneumatic home lift manufacturing company offering certified home lifts by the European Standards of Machinery Directive. Bringing the concept of pneumatic lifts with uncompromising futuristic requirements, comfort, and safety, Nibav enhances affordability and accessibility at the same time. With a vision of "Now Luxury in Every Home", Nibav has flourished to 700+ clients and is still counting. The legacy is continued along with marking footprints in 14 countries and counting across the globe. Nurturing relationships with a simplified luxe life is what Nibav Home Elevators is all about.

