Business News | Nibe Limited Refutes 'charges, Says Suryastra Rocket Launcher System Meets Army Requirements

Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 (ANI): Nibe Limited has refuted claims questioning its Suryastra rocket launcher system, saying the platform meets all requirements of the Indian Army's purchase order.

The Pune-based defence firm responded to a recent article in Bharat Shakti that called the 300 km system "Screwdriver giri" and raised doubts over the fast-track procurement. Nibe said the allegations are baseless and ignore technical data and national security concerns.

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In an exchange filing, Nibe Ltd. said it "strongly refutes the inaccurate and defamatory claims published in the recent article 'Time to stop Mockery of Atmanirbharta in Defence' by Bharat Shakti."

The company said the piece "mischaracterises India's first 300 KM Universal Rocket Launching System, 'Suryastra', using the derogatory term 'Screwdriver giri'" and "questions the integrity of the fast-track procurement process utilised by the Indian Army."

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On indigenisation, Nibe argued the "Screwdriver giri" label "betrays a complete lack of understanding of modern Technology Collaboration Agreements (TCA) and phased indigenisation." While the initial architecture uses global partnerships under a March 2025 agreement, the firm said production is rooted in domestic development.

It has set up a 200-acre integrated Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi, Maharashtra, to handle "core engineering, indigenous structural integration, 155mm ammunition plants, and advanced rocket component localisation," aiming to build "a permanent, high-tech industrial base in India rather than acting as a mere assembly point."

Addressing the procurement process, Nibe said the Indian Army signed the Rs 293 crore contract in January 2026 "strictly under the Emergency Procurement (EP) framework authorised by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC)."

The release noted these provisions are "specifically designed to eliminate bureaucratic delays and rapidly close operational gaps at sensitive borders" and that the process complied with "all stringent legal, financial, and procedural audits mandated under the EP ceiling."

On performance, the company countered rumours of trial failures. As per the release, "the Suryastra system completed its rigorous technical evaluations on 18 and 19 May 2026 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha."

The 150 km tactical variant recorded a precision CEP of 1.5 meters, while the 300 km deep-strike variant recorded 2.0 meters CEP. Nibe said these metrics position Suryastra as "one of the most accurate, lethal long-range guided rocket artillery platforms globally." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)