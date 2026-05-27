Business News | Nicobar Brings Its Thoughtful Gifting Universe to Moti Nagar with a New Store at DLF Midtown Plaza

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 27: Nicobar continues to expand its retail presence with the launch of a new gifting focused store at DLF Midtown Plaza, Moti Nagar, Delhi. Designed as a destination for thoughtful finds and meaningful gifting, the new space brings together a curated selection of home accents, lifestyle essentials, accessories and keepsakes that celebrate Nicobar's signature design language.

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Located in West Delhi, the store is envisioned as a space where gifting feels intentional and enjoyable rather than rushed. Whether customers are shopping for celebrations, festive occasions, milestones or simple everyday gestures, the store offers thoughtfully designed products that feel personal and considered.

With its warm and inviting retail environment, the Moti Nagar store reflects Nicobar's larger philosophy of mindful living and meaningful design. Rooted in contemporary Indian aesthetics and craftsmanship, the space encourages customers to browse at their own pace and discover pieces that seamlessly blend function, beauty and storytelling. Situated within DLF Midtown Plaza, the store becomes part of a growing lifestyle destination that caters to a diverse community of shoppers looking for elevated retail experiences. Its presence in Moti Nagar allows Nicobar to further strengthen its footprint in Delhi while bringing its gifting category closer to customers in the region.

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Nicobar also offers a gifting concierge service that simplifies the process of finding the right gift. Designed to make gifting more thoughtful and seamless, the service helps curate selections based on the recipient, occasion and sentiment behind each gesture.

With this launch, Nicobar continues to build spaces that go beyond traditional retail, creating destinations that celebrate thoughtful design, meaningful gifting and everyday moments of connection.

About Nicobar

Rooted in India, and inspired by journeys across the Indian Ocean. We're a company that believes in culture as much as commerce, and that journeys are usually as worthy as destinations. These are the stories we're telling through our product and through a community. We blend India's rich heritage with contemporary design, bridging the gap between East and West. We celebrate the complexity of modern identities, reflecting a global perspective in every creation, but our Indianness as an undercurrent and guiding principle. Every season, we set sail on a voyage to create a modern design stamp for India. Our design teams embark on a journey of inspiration across the Indian Ocean and ancient trading routes, moving from coast to coast, season after season. We've taken design journeys to Sri Lanka, Japan, Bali, Myanmar, China, Thailand, Bali, Zanzibar, Madagascar and along our own coastal routes... because at the heart of Nicobar's design story is a sense of wanderlust.

For media queries:

sneh@tandemcommunication.net | +91 91670 00999

nandini.jhaveri@tandemcommunication.et | +91 88501 23366

Find Them At: Nicobar Brand Website | Nicobar Social Media

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