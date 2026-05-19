Business News | Nicole Junkermann Led Gameday Targets India, Plans Sports Technology Expansion

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19: Gameday by NJF Holdings, the sports investment and technology platform founded by international investor Nicole Junkermann, today announced the expansion of its sports technology platform into India, identifying the country's professional leagues as a priority market for digital infrastructure development.

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The move signals Gameday's view that India's sports economy has reached an inflection point: audiences are large and growing, commercial interest is rising, but the data and technology infrastructure that converts fan attention into durable commercial value has not kept pace.

"India generates some of the most intense sports consumption data in the world. The problem is that most of it disappears. Every match watched, every highlight shared, every fantasy team assembled produces a signal. But across India's sports ecosystem, those signals are fragmented, undercaptured and largely invisible to the leagues and investors who could use them most."

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Gameday's platform approach, developed through its partnership with Lega Volley Femminile in Italy, centres on building what Nicole Junkermann describes as the infrastructure layer beneath sport: content automation, audience analytics, fan identity platforms, direct engagement tools and modern sponsorship measurement systems.

At LVF, Europe's leading women's volleyball league, the platform has supported a significant expansion in digital reach, content output and commercial partnerships since Gameday became the league's largest shareholder. The approach is now being applied to new markets, with India identified as the most significant near-term opportunity.

The data infrastructure gap

Junkermann argues that the gap between India's sporting ambition and its data infrastructure represents one of the most addressable structural problems in the country's sports economy.

The Indian Premier League consistently ranks among the most-watched sporting events globally. Football, kabaddi, volleyball and women's sport are adding new audiences at pace. Internet users are expected to exceed 900m within the next few years, with mobile-first consumption as the default across the country.

But the commercial infrastructure to capture, structure and monetise that audience behaviour is underdeveloped relative to the size of the opportunity.

"Compare what India's leagues have built to what the NFL, NBA and Premier League have developed over time. Their competitive advantages today aren't primarily about the sport. They're about the sophistication of the systems beneath it: personalisation engines, loyalty platforms, second-screen experiences, sponsorship measurement tools built on years of granular audience data. India can build those systems. It doesn't have legacy infrastructure to protect, which means it can build the right ones from scratch."

Leagues as data platforms

Gameday's approach treats leagues as data platforms rather than sports administrators. The commercial implications are significant: leagues that understand their audiences directly, rather than through intermediaries, can price sponsorship more accurately, distribute content more efficiently and build year-round fan relationships rather than seasonal spikes.

For India's growing portfolio of professional leagues, that shift in approach could materially change the long-term economics of the sector.

Gameday will share further details on its India market plans, including specific league and technology partnerships, in the coming months.

About Gameday by NJF Holdings

Gameday by NJF Holdings is a sports investment and strategic platform founded by Nicole Junkermann. Focused on building long-term value across leagues, media and sports technology, its approach centres on structural growth, digital transformation and scalable fan ecosystems.

Gameday is the largest shareholder in Italy's professional women's volleyball league, Lega Volley Femminile (LVF), where it is supporting league-level commercial and digital development.

For more information, visit gameday.team.

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