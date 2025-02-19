Nicotra India and Centre for CSR and Sustainability Excellence Join Hands to Enhance the Learning Ecosystem in Two Govt Schools in Gautam Buddh Nagar

New Delhi [India], February 19: In a significant initiative aimed at enhancing education and fostering child development, Nicotra India Pvt Ltd and CCSE (a social arm of Innovative Project Management Services Pvt. Ltd.) and Udaan Foundation, successfully launched the "Education for Empowerment" project on January 29, 2025.

This initiative focuses on improving learning conditions in two government schools of Gautam Buddha Nagar. Primary school - Gulavali received ergonomic classroom furniture designed to create a comfortable and engaging learning environment. Additionally, the school has received IT-enabled tools that enhance digital access and foster interactive learning experiences.

Meanwhile, primary school - Tugalpur benefitted from the development of a safe and engaging play area, promoting physical and social development.

The principals of both the schools expressed their heartfelt appreciation for the transformative changes. Sarita Yadav, Principal of Primary School Gulavali, said: "We are thrilled with the improvements in our classrooms. The furniture and digital tools are already making a positive difference in our students' learning experiences. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Nicotra India, CCSE, and Udaan Foundation for their invaluable contribution."

Similarly, Pirveen Kumar, Principal of Primary School Tugalpur, stated: "The newly developed play area will provide our students with a safe and enriching environment to explore, socialize, and grow. We are deeply grateful to all the stakeholders in making this possible."

Speaking about the initiative, Sachin Maheshwari, Managing Director of Nicotra India Pvt. Ltd., highlighted the company's dedication to community development and said: "At Nicotra, we believe in building not only businesses but also communities. 'Education for Empowerment' reflects our commitment to ensuring that the next generation of students has the right tools, spaces, and opportunities to thrive and succeed."

Dr. Soumitro Chakraborty, Chairman of CCSE, added that: "Education is the foundation of sustainable development. Through this initiative, we are creating an environment that nurtures and fosters holistic growth for children, equipping them with the opportunities they need to flourish in all aspects of life."

The project "Education for Empowerment" aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3: Good Health & Well-being and SDG 4: Quality Education), reinforcing the shared commitment of all partners to empowering future generations.

