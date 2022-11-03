New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI/PNN): Producers Mohaan Nadaar and Ketki Pandit of The Production Headquarters were spotted at a special screening for their forthcoming release 36 Gunn, hosted By dear friend Nidarshana Gowani and Ramesh Gowani.

The Marathi film directed by National Award winner Samit Kakkad, starring Santosh Juvekar, Purva Pawar, Pushkar Shrotri, Vijay Patkar, Swati Bowalekar and Vaibhav Raj Gupta releases on November 4.

The screening saw who's who from various walks of life. Few of the names present were Krupa Shah, Sumeeta, MLA Sunil Sinde, Sr PI Worli, Jignesh Hirani, Sudha Sharma, Upasana Rathi, Gazala Pathan, Bhavna Kothari, actor Vardhan Puri , actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, actress Sonnalli Sehgal, actor Amol Bolkar with entire cast and crew of the film.

The Production Headquarters Limited, a UK based film Production firm with office in India as well, has few very interesting films lined up to release next year. Their line up include Rat on a Highway staring Randeep Hooda and an international film called Footprints on water starring Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan, Lena and Antonio Aakeel.

"Our endeavour is to bring out films that are different yet relatable to the audiences across globe. Mohaan and me are committed to bring out content oriented stories from around the world that will entertain and enrich at the same time." Says Ketki Pandit.

"36 Gunn is a beautiful film and we are proud to be associated with it. At The Production Headquarters, we will invest in stories from different genres that can travel around the world and connect with people globally, irrespective of the demographics." Added Mohaan Nadaar, MD, The Production Headquarters Ltd.

