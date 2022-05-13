New Delhi [India] May 13 (ANI/GPRC): Nidarshana Gowani, leading real estate entrepreneur and social activist felicitates nurses from hospitals across Mumbai. The event had more than 50 nurses felicitated in Mumbai. The nurses also engaged in various games and activities which filled the event with fun and frolic. The chief guest for the event were actress Reena Jain and Gazala Pathan who felicitated the nurses.

Nidarshana Gowani during the event said, "Nurses have worked tirelessly during COVID19. They stayed away from their families, lost their loved ones yet they stood strong for the welfare of the people. Nurses have been a great support and helped us during COVID19. I am fortunate enough to have got the opportunity to felicitate the nurses. The sparkle and twinkle in the eyes of the Nurses during the event has given me immense satisfaction. I would like to thank all the nurses from the bottom of my heart for their dedicated and selfless services always".

During the event a nurse was quoted saying, "We are thankful to Nidarshana Gowani and Ankibai Ghamandiram for giving us the recognition and felicitating us. COVID19 has been a tough time for each of us. We are glad that we were able to provide the timely care and build a stronger and healthier society."

Ankibai Ghamandiram Gowani Trust has been working towards the welfare of the society for more than 50 years. The trust aims at building an inclusive and developed society towards the welfare of the people and the country.

