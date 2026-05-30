Business News | NIF Global Borivali & South Mumbai Celebrates Creativity and Emerging Talent at Annual Fest 'Layer'M'

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30: NIF Global Borivali & South Mumbai brought together fashion, design, creativity, and industry mentorship at its annual fest Layer'M, held on 26th May at St. Andrew's Auditorium, Bandra. The event served as a dynamic platform for students from the Fashion Design and Interior Design departments to showcase their work, innovation, and evolving creative perspectives before leading industry professionals, mentors, and guests.

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Recognised as one of Mumbai's premier institutes for fashion and interior design education, NIF Global Borivali & South Mumbai has consistently focused on nurturing industry-ready talent through experiential learning and practical exposure. With campuses in both Borivali and South Mumbai, the institute has actively created opportunities for students to engage with the professional world through platforms such as Lakme Fashion Week, Bombay Times Fashion Week, and design competitions including IDAC.

The annual showcase Layer'M reflected this vision through an immersive presentation of student-led projects and collections across both disciplines.

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The Interior Design Exhibition featured thoughtfully designed furniture pieces, detailed 3D models, and academic design portfolios conceptualised by students. The exhibition was reviewed by renowned architects and interior designers, offering students valuable industry feedback and firsthand exposure to professional jury interactions, an important step in understanding practical industry expectations and design thinking.

One of the key highlights of the event was an engaging Interior Design Talk Show featuring acclaimed interior designer Sarah Sham. Through her interaction with students, she shared insights into the realities of the design industry, creative processes, and career-building, giving aspiring designers meaningful direction and practical knowledge for their professional journeys ahead.

The evening transitioned into a grand Fashion Design showcase, where graduating students presented experimental and innovative collections through a high-energy runway presentation. Featuring nearly 110 garments, the showcase celebrated individuality, craftsmanship, and contemporary design narratives, reflecting the evolving voice of young fashion talent emerging from Mumbai's design ecosystem.

The event concluded with a felicitation ceremony honouring distinguished guests, student winners, and graduating designers, celebrating the achievements and creative excellence displayed throughout the festival.

With initiatives like Layer'M, NIF Global Borivali & South Mumbai continues to strengthen its commitment towards shaping the next generation of fashion and interior design professionals by combining creativity, industry exposure, and experiential learning under one platform.

Instagram: www.instagram.com/nifborivali?igsh=NGxvNHZ6MGtkZG0w

About NIF Global Borivali & South Mumbai

NIF Global Borivali & South Mumbai is one of Mumbai's leading institutes for fashion and interior design education, committed to nurturing creativity, innovation, and industry-ready talent. With campuses in Borivali and South Mumbai, the institute focuses on providing students with practical exposure and real-world opportunities that bridge academics with the professional industry. Through a strong emphasis on experiential learning, industry collaborations, and creative excellence, NIF Global continues to empower and shape the next generation of fashion and interior design professionals.

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