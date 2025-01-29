PNN

New York City (New York) [US], January 29: The New York Institute of Fashion (NIF Global) brought its much-anticipated five-day design showcase to a grand conclusion, unveiling the future stars of fashion and interior design. The event provided a transformative platform for budding designers from nationwide centres of New York Institute of Fashion to showcase their skills. The event culminated in the selection of 10 extraordinary winners who will now make their mark at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI.

Selected from thousands of entries submitted by students nationwide, the 10 winners - five in the fashion design category and five in interior design, were identified through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an esteemed jury.

In the Interior Design Category, Kalash Bhavesh Bhuptani from Mumbai Ghatkopar; Priyanka Sharma from New Delhi West; Nisha Kumari from Gurugram; Nirma Suthar from Mumbai Borivali; and Priyanka Ghosh from Siliguri, earned accolades for their multi-functional yet visually stunning concepts.

In the Fashion Design Category, Kritika Kachhara and Shruti Kotecha from Mumbai Ghatkopar; Aanya Mutta and Krishna Thacker from Gandhinagar; Bharti Goyal and Himanshi Garg from Gurugram; Namrata Agrawal and Ankita Tiwari from Indore; and Dhanishta Soni from Jaipur, claimed the spotlight with their innovative pieces that merged elegance and adaptability.

These rising stars will now step into the spotlight at Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. Fashion design winners will showcase their collections at NIF Global 'The Runway' during the event, while interior design winners will take on the exciting challenge of creating sets for designer showcases. Alongside this unparalleled opportunity, winners will receive cash prizes sponsored by Reliance Brands Limited and mentorship from industry veterans, positioning them for a promising career trajectory.

Spanning five eventful days, the showcase provided a prestigious platform for students to present their designs under the thought-provoking theme, Urban Nomadism. The event stood out not only for its competitive spirit but also for the extraordinary quality of work presented by participants. Each day, students competed to impress the jury with their interpretation of Urban Nomadism. Fashion design students unveiled garments that embodied modern adaptability and style, while interior design students presented prototypes of functional yet visually captivating spaces. Every design showcased a deep understanding of the theme and reflected the participants' ability to merge creativity with practicality.

The jury panel for the event featured some of the biggest names in the fashion and design industries. Esteemed professionals such as including Mrunalini Rao, Fashion Designer - Label 'Mrunalini Rao & URI'; Navya Agarwal, Principal Designer & Founder of Design Studio 'Navya and A Quarter'; Akhil Nagpal, Fashion Designer - Label 'AKHL'; Nilasha Srinivas, Founder & Principal Architect - Studio Nilasha; Punit Balana, Fashion Designer - Label 'PUNIT BALANA'; Santosh Belani, Principal Designer - Studio GSA; Sameer Madan, Fashion Designer - Label 'SAMEER MADAN'; Nayan Shah, Founder of Palindrome Spaces; Samant Chauhan, Fashion Designer - Label 'SAMANT CHAUHAN'; Parthavi Patel, Founder & Creative Director - Studio Patternmaker; Anannya Sarkar, Journalist & Lead - Special Projects at The Voice of Fashion; Snigdha Ahuja, Managing Editor of The Voice of Fashion; Neeraj Gaba, Creative Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker; and Jaspreet Chandok, Group Vice President of Reliance Brands. Their discerning eye and valuable feedback helped identify designs that not only adhered to the theme but also demonstrated originality, technical finesse, and innovation.

The event concluded on a high note with the celebration of creativity, talent and leaving behind an indelible mark on all who participated. Runners-up also displayed exceptional talent and deserve recognition. In the Fashion Design Category, Trusha Chandan from Hyderabad Himayat Nagar, Mahek Khandelwal from Nagpur, Vaishnavi Gupta from New Delhi West, Ishita Jain from Mumbai Andheri, Maninder Kaur & Sona Sharma from Bhopal, Sunita Mohanta from Kolhapur, Manasvi Surti & Mahek Jariwala from Surat, Zainab Memon & Mahek Solanki from Mumbai Borivali, Shabnam Quddus & Khusboo Mohapatra from Bangalore MG Road, Bhakti Santosh Mayekar from Panvel, Fareen Asif Shaikh from Pune Kondhwa, Tejal Parakh from Siliguri and Mariya Baiwala from Navi Mumbai Vashi, secured runners-up spots.

In the Interior Design Category Kshitij Chheda from Mumbai South (SOBO), Aanchal Mundra from Hyderabad Himayat Nagar, Ruchi Gharat from Raipur, Lakshya Boob from Chennai, Mohit Jangid from Kalyan, Harveen Kaur from Patiala, Emilie Bhowmik from Mumbai Bandra, Sehdev Singh from Ludhiana, Pooja Sachdev from Pune Kondhwa, Rutuja Tukaram Kadam from Panvel, Harsha Bhugaliya from Jaipur and Ibrahim Barmare from Navi Mumbai, Vashi, stood out as runners-up.

As the event concludes, the journey for the 10 winners is just beginning. With their sights set on Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI these designers are poised to redefine the future of fashion and interior design. The New York Institute of Fashion takes immense pride in its role in shaping their paths and remains committed to nurturing talent that resonates on a global scale.

