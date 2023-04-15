Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): NIPHA Farm Solutions, a company known for its 100% Made-in-India rotary tillers, threshers and seed drills with in-house gearbox manufacturing, a wide range of petrol & diesel multi-functional power weeders and mechanised garden tools like brush cutters, chainsaws and water pumps, is proud to announce the launch of its new website, www.NiphaAgriMart.com dedicated to selling NIPHA SPARE PARTS. The website will allow channel partners and farmers to easily order spare parts for NIPHA rotary tillers and other farm equipment from the comfort of their homes using their mobile phones or computers.

This service will ensure more convenience for the NIPHA community. Farmers and channel partners will be able to transparently place orders on the website without having to make even a single phone call! In line with our customer base, the website is multilingual, user-friendly, and easy to navigate, making it simple for all to find and order the parts they need.

The new website is now live and ready for use. Farmers can visit www.NiphaAgriMart.com to start ordering spare parts for their equipment.

"NiphaAgriMart.com is in line with our strong commitment to using technology to ensure galloping growth. We believe the distribution network of tomorrow will be omni-channel and this website is a step in that direction," said G D Shah, Chairman, NIPHA Group. "NiphaAgriMart.com will help farmers increase their earnings & reduce downtime of their farm machinery," said Aakash Shah, Director, NIPHA Group.

NIPHA Farm Solutions has registered a 40% growth this financial year. It has successfully expanded its weeder business to 8 states across the country in its debut year itself.

NIPHA Farm Solutions is a part of the 60-year-old NIPHA Group, renowned for manufacturing high-quality parts for tillage tools, gearboxes, discs, grader & bucket blades and various components for agri-machinery, railway and the power switching industry for OEMs across the USA, Europe, South-east Asia, Australia and Africa. NIPHA FARM SOLUTIONS is the agri-machinery division. Its main products include 100% made-in-India rotary tillers, threshers and seed drills with in-house gearboxes; a wide range of petrol and diesel multi-functional power weeders; and mechanised garden tools like brush cutters, chainsaws and pumps. NIPHA Farm Solutions is committed to providing the small and marginal farmers with the best agri-machinery products and services to help increase their per-hectare income, thus bringing home prosperity and happiness.

