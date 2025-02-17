PRNewswire

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 17: Nippon Paint (India) Private Limited's Decorative Division, a leader in Asia Pacific's paint industry, hosted the India finale of the 2024 AYDA Awards at VIT University, Vellore, on February 15, 2025. The event celebrated emerging talent in architecture and interior design, with finalists from across India. The winners Sanya Gupta and Yuktha K were elated to win the prestigious awards and look forward to participating in the AYDA Global Awards.

Since its launch in 2008, AYDA has been dedicated to nurturing young design talent. The platform empowers Architectural and Interior Design students by offering mentorship, cross-learning opportunities, and networking with industry leaders. Over the years, AYDA has impacted thousands of designers, providing them with exposure, industry insights, and the chance to refine their skills through workshops and coaching. The program also fosters global peer learning, encouraging participants to push creative boundaries.

This year's theme, CONVERGE, with the sub-theme GLOCAL DESIGN SOLUTIONS, challenged young designers to merge their personal design interests with causes that address significant global challenges.

The winners were announced by a distinguished panel of architects and interior designers, alongside Mahesh Anand, President - Decorative Division, Nippon Paint (India). Mr. Mahesh Anand shared, "We take immense pride in nurturing young talent through AYDA, which has become a launchpad for aspiring architects. This year, it was more than just a design showcase--it was about igniting passion, embracing a meaningful cause, and transforming both into something extraordinary."

Speaking about the event Dr. Sandhya Pentareddy, Executive Director of VIT University, said, "I'm thrilled to see Nippon Paint's AYDA and VIT collaborate for this wonderful event. It's an honor to be here with such an inspiring jury. Congratulations to all the finalists for making it to the top 24. The theme, 'Colouring Lives,' aligns with Nippon Paint's impactful CSR initiative, nShakthi. I'm excited to see how your work evolves. Best of luck to all participants, and thanks to Nippon Paint and the students of VIT for organizing this memorable finale."

Gold Winner Quotation - Architecture:

"Winning the AYDA Gold Award is a humbling experience. It's an honor to have my design recognized on this prestigious platform, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to showcase my work. This award encourages me to keep pushing boundaries, blending innovation with sustainability, and creating spaces that inspire and contribute meaningfully to the community."-- Sanya Gupta, Gold Winner - Architecture

Gold Winner Quotation - Interior Design:

"Receiving the AYDA Gold Award for Interior Design is truly a dream come true. This achievement fuels my passion for creating spaces that are both functional and aesthetically enriching. I believe design has the power to transform lives, and I'm excited to continue exploring new possibilities in interior spaces that make a lasting impact."-- Yuktha K, Gold Winner - Interior Design

The esteemed jury panel included:

* Ar. Rudraksh Charan - Partner, 42mm Architecture* Ar. Anup Naik - Co-Founder & Director, Urban Frame Pvt Ltd* Ar. Pavitra Sriprakash - Chief Designer & Director, Shilpa Architects* Ar. Vami Koticha - Associate Principal, Sameep Padora & Associates* Ar. Ekta Agarwal - Founder, Director, and Chief Designer, FOAID Designs* Ar. Piyush Mehra - Principal Architect, P S DESIGN* Ar. Raghavendra Hegde - Managing Director, Urban Frame Pvt Ltd* Ar. Sathya Prakash Varanashi - Conservation Architect & Founder, Sathya Consultants* Ar. Pradeep Varma - Principal Architect, Varsha & Pradeep Architects

Award Categories and Winners:

* Best Educational Institution: RV College of Architecture, Bangalore* Best Mentor: Bakul Jani of RV College of Architecture, Bangalore & Zakia Fathima of Faculty of Architecture, Dr. MGR Educational & Research Institute, Chennai* Special Mention: Mahesh Bangad* Best Green Innovation: Abhay Rajesh* Best Color Choice: Saloni Pawar* Honorary Mention: Dweep Jain* Silver Winner: Vinayak Venugopal (Architecture) & Shrutee Patil (Interior Design)* Gold Winner: Sanya Gupta (Architecture) & Yuktha K (Interior Design)

The Gold winners in Architecture and Interior Design will represent India at the AYDA International Finale, competing against finalists from 17 other countries for the Designer of the Year award.

About AYDA:

Launched in 2008 by Nippon Paint, the AYDA Awards have been empowering young architectural and interior design talents by providing them with cross-learning, mentorship, and networking opportunities with leading industry experts. Since its inception, AYDA has expanded across 16 countries, including Bangladesh, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Indonesia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam, and Turkey.

About Nippon Paint:

With over 143 years of expertise, Nippon Paint is a global leader in high-performance coatings. The company remains committed to sustainability, developing eco-friendly, ultra-low VOC paints that offer superior protection while ensuring environmental responsibility.

