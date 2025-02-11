NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 11: NIPS Hotel Management celebrated a monumental achievement on December 23, 2024, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JW Marriot, one of the most prestigious names in the global hospitality industry. The partnership signifies a pivotal step in fostering innovation, excellence, and industry-academia collaboration, marking a new era of opportunities for NIPS students and faculty.

The MoU was formally signed in the presence of esteemed representatives from JW Marriott Kolkata, including Jaiveer Singh Rathore, Director of Human Resources, and Barun Kumar Ganguly, Director of Training & Quality (also a NIPS Alumni). The event underscored NIPS' commitment to bridging the gap between academic learning and real-world industry practices, ensuring its students are equipped to excel in the competitive global hospitality landscape.

This partnership sets the stage for transformative initiatives, including advanced training programs, industry mentorship, internships, and collaborative workshops, designed to enhance the skills and employability of NIPS students. Addressing the audience, Jaiveer Singh Rathore highlighted the importance of cultivating industry-ready professionals and applauded NIPS for its role in shaping the future of hospitality education.

Adding a special touch to the occasion, Barun Kumar Ganguly, an illustrious alumnus of NIPS, shared his inspiring journey and expressed pride in witnessing the institution's continued strides toward excellence. His address reinforced the significance of this partnership in preparing students for leadership roles in the hospitality industry.

"This MoU reflects our shared vision of nurturing the next generation of hospitality leaders," said Dr. Vivek Pathak, Founder Director of NIPS Hotel Management. "Collaborating with a global brand like JW Marriott Kolkata strengthens our mission to deliver world-class education and provide our students with unparalleled exposure to industry best practices."

This landmark collaboration not only enhances NIPS' reputation as a trailblazer in hospitality education but also sets the benchmark for other institutions to emulate. The partnership is expected to catalyze innovative learning experiences and inspire the future workforce to achieve new heights of success.

NIPS Institute of Hotel Management is a leading institution dedicated to excellence in hospitality education. Renowned for its innovative curriculum, hands-on training, and industry partnerships, NIPS prepares students to excel in diverse roles within the global hospitality and tourism sector.

