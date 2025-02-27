VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 27: Niranjan Hiranandani School of Management & Real Estate (NHSMRE) under the aegis of HSNC University, Mumbai, organised the second edition of its flagship annual Real Estate Conclave, titled 'Real Estate in a VUCAFU World'. The Conclave brought together leading industry experts, policymakers, academia and students to discuss the evolving dynamics of the real estate sector amidst the challenges presented by the VUCAFU (Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity and Fear of the Unknown) framework.

The Conclave was graced by dignitaries such as Bhushan Gagrani, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner; Niranjan Hiranandani, Provost, HSNC University; Col. Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, Vice Chancellor, HSNC University, Director, NHSMRE & Chairperson for the Conclave; Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO, Anarock Capital Advisors; Dr. Charla Griffy-Brown, Director General, Thunderbird School of Global Management; Pankaj Kapoor, MD, Liases Foras; Dr. Ajay Desai, CMD, Spark Group and Gautam Chatterjee, Former Chairman, MahaRERA.

The Conclave explored the challenges and opportunities that the real estate industry faces in an increasingly unpredictable world. Discussions revolved around the significant impact of volatility, shifting demand-supply dynamics and the increasing demand for urban redevelopment projects. Experts highlighted the need for the sector to quickly adapt to changes, encouraging resilience and innovation amidst volatility and uncertainty.

In her Opening Remarks, Dr. Hemlata K. Bagla, a noted authority on Nuclear Radiochemistry, drew an insightful parallel between Heisenberg's uncertainty principle in quantum physics and the real estate market in a VUCAFU world. She explained how, similar to the uncertainty principle, focusing too much on one aspect of real estate--such as price or location--could limit a comprehensive understanding ofother important factors like market demand and fluctuating interest rates.

Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani shared insights from his experience in developing a 16-storey commercial building at GIFT City, a project that would typically take 2.5 years to complete in Mumbai. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told him to complete it within 12 months and inaugurate it in the 13th month. Dr. Hiranandani revealed that not only did they successfully meet this ambitious timeline, but the same accelerated process was also applied to projects in Mumbai, ensuring construction quality while streamlining and speeding up their work.

Reflecting on his early challenges with Mumbai's infrastructure, Dr. Hiranandani spoke about how these obstacles led him to develop Hiranandani Gardens in Powai, where he transformed barren quarry land into a self-sufficient township, equipped with well-constructed roads, efficient drainage systems and abundant greenery.

The Conclave also featured an interactive Q&A session where Dr. Hiranandani responded to questions on a wide range of topics such as real estate investment, work-life balance, IPO plans and future real estate trends. He shared valuable insights from his personal experiences and offered practical advice on managing both professional and personal responsibilities.

Dr. Hiranandani emphasised that purchasing a home is not just an investment but also a means of securing one's future, regardless of location. He advised potential buyers to assess affordability, arrange for a down payment and commit to a manageable EMI plan. He shared a common guideline where the value of the house should ideally be equivalent to five years of annual income, with the loan repaid over 20 years. For instance, if a house costs Rs 1 crore, the buyer's annual income should be around Rs 20 lakh, offering a realistic benchmark for financial planning and affordability.

Bhushan Gagrani, Chief Guest for the Inaugural Session, focused on Mumbai's infrastructure development and its potential for real estate growth. He discussed several upcoming key projects such as sewage treatment plants, concretisation of 800 km of roads, Gargai Dam, desalination plant, coastal road and the metro rail project that will elevate the city's infrastructure. He concluded his speech with a thought-provoking reference to Donald Rumsfeld's famous quote on "unknown unknowns," highlighting the unpredictability of urban planning and the need to be flexible and prepared.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO of Anarock Capital Advisors, touched on the Blue Ocean Strategy in real estate industry, encouraging developers to explore emerging markets with unique value propositions, unearthing new opportunities. He noted that VUCAFU presents challenges for developers, as real estate is highly localised, requiring adaptability to meet shifting needs across various cities.

The post-lunch session explored critical topics such as shifting customer expectations, regulatory changes and technological advancements. Industry leaders discussed the importance of innovation, customer-centric approaches and technological solutions to navigate the complexity and uncertainty of the market.

Pankaj Kapoor, MD of Liases Foras, addressed the role of migration in urban growth, affordable housing and the challenges of infrastructure development. He advocated for decentralisation and policies that create sustainable and affordable urban living.

Ajay Desai, CMD of Spark Group, discussed the transformative impact of Cluster Redevelopment and the introduction of DCPR 2034 in Mumbai. He highlighted the role of enhanced FSI and TDR in efficient land use, which could reshape Mumbai's skyline and foster a more sustainable, resilient city.

The event concluded with a session by Gautam Chatterjee, Former Chairman of MahaRERA, who hailed the implementation of RERA (Real Estate Regulation & Development Act) as a landmark legislation that addressed key issues within the unregulated real estate sector. He emphasised that RERA aims to tackle information asymmetry, delays in project completion and the trust deficit between homebuyers and developers.

Dr. Rajesh Mankani, HOD of NHSMRE and Convenor for the Conclave delivered the vote of thanks, recognising the Conclave as an important platform for students and professionals to engage with the changing dynamics of the real estate sector.

The Real Estate Conclave also featured a fun-filled real estate quiz round hosted by Hoshaang Gotla, where winners received exciting spot prizes.

This annual Conclave, conceptualised by NHSMRE, continues to harness the power of the younger generation, offering fresh perspectives on the challenges and future of the real estate industry.

