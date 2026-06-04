Business News | Nirmala Sitharaman Inaugurates Farmers' Training, Agro-processing Centre in Karnataka's Yadgir

Yadgir (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday inaugurated the Farmers' Training Centre and Common Facility Centre (CFC) for Agro Processing at Badepalli in Gurmitkal taluk of Yadgir district, Karnataka.

The facility has been established under the guidance of the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) and implemented under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

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The Farmers' Training and Agro-Processing Centre has been set up with support from the MPLADS scheme, the Government of India and NABARD.

The centre has been developed with the objective of strengthening rural livelihoods and agricultural value chains in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

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The project aims to provide farmers with access to modern infrastructure, skill development opportunities and value-added facilities to support agricultural activities and improve rural incomes.

The facility includes a Farmers' Training Centre and a Common Facility Centre for agro-processing. It is expected to support farmers through advanced training and capacity-building programmes while also enabling value addition in agricultural produce.

The project has been envisioned as a catalyst for rural development in the region by creating opportunities for knowledge sharing, skill enhancement and improved agricultural practices.

The inauguration marks a step towards strengthening agriculture-linked infrastructure in Yadgir district and supporting farmers through institutional assistance and modern facilities.

NABARD has guided the implementation of the project, which seeks to enhance the agricultural ecosystem in the region through training, processing and value-chain support.

The initiative is expected to contribute to the development of rural livelihoods by equipping farmers with skills and infrastructure aimed at improving productivity and promoting value-added agricultural activities.

The centre will serve farmers in the Kalyana Karnataka region and is intended to support long-term agricultural and rural development through training, agro-processing and capacity-building interventions. (ANI)

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