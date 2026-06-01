Business News | NIS Management Limited Reports Q4 FY26 Revenue of Rs 118 Cr with EBITDA Surging 30% YoY to & Rs 11 Cr; FY26 Revenue Stands at Rs 437 Cr

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 1: NIS Management Limited (BSE - 544495), one of the leading integrated services platforms, specialising in security, facility management, electronic security, and skill development, has announced its audited Q4 FY26 & FY26 Financial Results.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission Update: When Will Salary Hike Be Implemented? Will Central Govt Employees Get 2 Years of Arrears?.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Q4 FY26

Also Read | Pakistan vs Australia Head-to-Head Ahead of 2nd ODI 2026.

- Total Income of ₹ 118.03 Cr, YoY growth of 13.96%

- EBITDA of ₹ 11.11 Cr, YoY growth of 29.75%

- EBITDA Margin of 9.41%, YoY growth of 115 Bps

FY26

- Total Income of ₹ 436.70 Cr, YoY growth of 7.74%

- EBITDA of ₹ 33.53 Cr, YoY growth of 12.19%

- EBITDA Margin of 7.68%, YoY growth of 30 Bps

The Company reported an adjusted net profit of ₹6.86 Cr in Q4 FY26, marking a YoY growth of 13.56% over Q4 FY25. For FY26, the adjusted net profit stood at ₹19.12 Cr.

The adjusted performance excludes the impact of an exceptional item of ₹27.82 Cr (₹2,782 lakhs), recognized as a one-time book provision during the year with no cash impact. The recognition of the exceptional item also resulted in the creation of a Deferred Tax Asset (DTA) of ₹6.85 Cr for FY26 & ₹6.92 Cr for Q4 FY26. Accordingly, the adjusted net profit has been calculated after considering the related tax impact.

The provision primarily relates to additional employee benefit obligations arising from the implementation of the Government of India's New Labour Codes, notified on November 21, 2025, which consolidate multiple labour laws into a unified framework covering wages, social security, employee benefits, and industrial relations.

Based on actuarial valuation under AS 15 (Employee Benefits), supported by legal opinion and available regulatory guidance, the Company has recognized the incremental employee benefit obligation. Considering its material and non-recurring nature, the same has been disclosed as an "Exceptional Item."

This represents a near-term industry-wide impact aligned with the transition toward a more structured and transparent regulatory framework. The Company will continue to monitor further developments and account for any additional impact as applicable. The Company will continue to monitor further developments, notifications, and clarifications issued by the Government in relation to the New Labour Codes and will give appropriate accounting effect to any consequential impact in the period in which such developments become effective.

Commenting on the Financial performance, Mr. Debajit Choudhury, Chairman & Managing Director of NIS Management Limited, said, "We are pleased to report a steady performance for Q4 and FY26. During Q4 FY26, we achieved consolidated total income of ₹118.03 Cr with EBITDA of ₹11.11 Cr, reflecting strong YoY growth, while for FY26, total income stood at ₹436.70 Cr with EBITDA of ₹33.53 Cr. The performance reflects consistent demand across our core security and integrated facility management services, supported by strong execution across geographies and client segments.

During the year, we recognized a one-time exceptional expense of ₹27.82 Cr arising from the implementation of the Government of India's New Labour Codes, an industry-wide transition towards a more structured and transparent regulatory framework. Excluding this non-recurring impact, our adjusted net profit stood at ₹6.86 Cr in Q4 FY26, up 13.56% YoY, and ₹19.12 Cr, reflecting the underlying strength of our business.

Our diversified service portfolio, large trained workforce, and long-standing client relationships continue to provide revenue stability and operating leverage. We are also witnessing strong traction in technology-enabled security and higher-value facility management services, supporting margin improvement.

During the quarter, we secured key wins across government and institutional segments, strengthening our order book and reinforcing client confidence.

Going forward, we remain focused on enhancing our integrated service offerings, improving efficiencies, and expanding into higher-margin segments, while maintaining service quality and disciplined growth."

About NIS Management LimitedNIS Management Limited, founded in Kolkata in 1985 as a security and investigative services provider, became a corporate entity in 2006. Over the years, the company expanded into facility management, electronic security, and skill development. Today, it manages a workforce of about 18,000 personnel, including back-office staff, across 14 states, supporting operations at approximately 1,500 sites.

Its clientele includes corporates, banks, hospitality groups, manufacturing units, healthcare institutions, public sector enterprises, airports, and retail companies. The company also operates NIS Facility Management Services Private Limited for electronic security solutions and Keertika Academy Private Limited, an NSDC-recognized training partner.

Looking ahead, the company plans to strengthen its position in integrated facility management through targeted service expansion, greater technology adoption, and a shift towards higher-value, margin-accretive offerings, complemented by strategic partnerships or acquisitions. Its long-term vision and mission underline professional service delivery, sustainable growth, and workforce empowerment.

The company was listed on the BSE SME platform on 2 September 2025.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)