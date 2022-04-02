New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): Nissan India wholesales rose to 37,678 unit in 2021-22, posting year-on-year growth of 100 per cent, on the back of a strong performance of Nissan Magnite model.

The company's wholesale in March 2022 stood at 3007 units.

Exports increased by 20 per cent to 4976 units during the year ended March 31, 2022.

"FY21 for Nissan India has been a year of turnaround with volume growth of 100 per cent in Domestic in an industry growth of 13 per cent, despite the headwind challenges of COVID-19 and Semiconductor related supply shortages," Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India Ltd, said in a statement.

"The gamechanger was the Big, Bold, Beautiful SUV Nissan Magnite as part of Global Nissan NEXT transformation, winning the customer's trust generating one lakh plus customer bookings on its compelling combination of aspirational value with distinctive design, high 4-star safety rating by Global NCAP & lowest cost of ownership," he said.

Since launch, the Nissan Magnite 'Make in India, Made for the world' SUV, has generated over one lakh customer bookings in domestic and export markets. The model passed the 50,000 unit production milestone in March 2022, despite the headwind challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing semiconductor shortage. (ANI)

