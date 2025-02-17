PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Nisus Finance Services Co Limited (BSE- NISUS | 544296 | INE0DQN01013) a renowned investment management firm specializing in urban infrastructure and structured finance, is pleased to announce that Houlihan Lokey (NYSE: HLI), a leading global investment bank, has been retained by the Dubai-based fund advisor Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO to assist in raising financing for the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC (the Fund) and its associated projects.

Houlihan Lokey, a premier financial institution with a strong presence across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific, specializes in mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory. The firm has consistently been ranked as the No. 1 M&A advisor in the U.S. for the past ten consecutive years and the No. 1 global restructuring advisor for eleven consecutive years, based on the number of transactions according to data provided by LSEG (formerly Refinitiv).

The Nisus High Yield Growth Fund is a DIFC-registered Category 3C fund, regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Qualified Investor Property Fund. It focuses on acquiring high-yield, stabilized, rent-earning assets in the Gulf region, targeting a US dollar IRR of over 20%. The Fund has already deployed capital in two prime Dubai properties, Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) and Al Furjan, with a total investment value of USD 55 million. Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy FZCO, a wholly owned subsidiary of Nisus Finance, serves as the exclusive investment advisor to the Fund.

Nisus Finance, a leading alternative fund manager specializing in urban infrastructure investments, currently manages three funds, including the Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, which is registered under DFSA reference number C000226. With a strategic vision for expansion, Nisus Finance recently inaugurated a new office on Sheikh Zayed Road, DIFC, Dubai, staffed by a senior team of nine investment professionals.

Following its recent initial public offering, the firm has been focused on expanding fund licenses, raising new capital, and strengthening its investment management infrastructure. As it accelerates the growth of its Dubai-based fund with a target corpus of up to USD 1 billion, Nisus Finance is well-positioned to achieve its ambitious objectives. The firm's UAE operations have already established a strong financial ecosystem across the GCC region, making it one of the leading funds to secure leverage for acquiring stable, rent-yielding assets in the UAE.

Recognizing the strength of its investment strategy, Banque BanorientFrance, a prominent European bank with a significant presence in the UAE, has sanctioned over AED 100 million to the Nisus Finance Fund to support its acquisitions.

Commenting on the update Amit Anil Goenka, Chairman & Managing Director, of Nisus Finance Services Co Limited, said: "This is a transformative moment for us in the GCC region as we drive a powerful strategy to unlock substantial alpha through high-yield, mitigated asset buyouts. With a highly skilled team in Dubai, we are fully equipped to seize this opportunity at scale. Our existing assets stand as proof of the immense potential in this space. The participation of a top-tier global investment bank in our fund's distribution is a game-changer. Their deep-rooted expertise in the GCC market allowed them to quickly recognize our unique value proposition, and their partnership will be a catalyst in propelling this fund to unprecedented heights."

Commenting on the update Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Partner, Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy, Dubai, added: "In a short time, we have established a strong and dynamic ecosystem in Dubai, enabling us to optimize returns across diverse asset classes, including residential, commercial, serviced apartments, and warehousing across the UAE. Our partnership with Houlihan Lokey will play a pivotal role in scaling our fund portfolio into a high-quality institutional offering with the potential to reach multi-billion-dollar scale while delivering strong alpha returns. We are focused on building a sustainable, high-performance platform, and I am fully committed to driving its long-term success."

