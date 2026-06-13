Business News | NIT Mizoram Continues Its Record for Placement and Internship in the Academic Year 2025-26

PNN

Mizoram [India], June 13: National Institute of Technology, NIT Mizoram continues its remarkable journey of academic excellence, industry engagement, and career success, achieving one of its outstanding placement performances in recent years. As an Institute of National Importance under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, NIT Mizoram remains committed to producing industry-ready engineers, researchers, and innovators.

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Under the leadership of Prof. S. Sundar, Director, NIT Mizoram, the institute has strengthened its focus on quality education, skill development, innovation, and industry collaboration. These efforts have resulted in outstanding placement outcomes for the 2026 graduating class across all engineering disciplines.

As of 31st May 2026, the placement process is still ongoing and has already achieved an impressive overall placement of 91.9%, a testament to the calibre of talent nurtured at the institute. A total of 117 companies participated in the placement drive, reflecting strong and diverse industry demand. The highest package offered stands at 16.10 LPA, while the average package has reached 9.56 LPA, marking a significant improvement over the previous years. The competitive nature of the process is further highlighted by the fact that more than 50% students secured multiple job offers, underlining the confidence that recruiters place in NIT Mizoram graduates. With the placement season still active, these numbers are expected to rise further in the coming weeks.

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Leading recruiters from diverse sectors participated in the placement drive, spanning core engineering, information technology, banking and finance, energy, and manufacturing. Prominent organizations such as Bharat Electronics, TNGCL, Accenture, Vedanta, Tata Power, L&T, TCE, HCL, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Nvidia, Deloitte, HSBC, ICICI Bank, and many more showcased their confidence in the talent and professionalism of NIT Mizoram students. The participation of global technology giants alongside established Indian conglomerates and financial institutions reflects the broad employability of students across multiple industry domains. The steady growth in the number of recruiting companies to 117 this year indicates that NIT Mizoram's reputation as a source of quality engineering talent is gaining increasing recognition at both national and international levels.

Department-wise performance has been equally impressive, with all branches recording strong placement and internship records. Computer Science and Engineering led the way with an outstanding 96.2% placement rate, an average package of 10.41 LPA, and a highest package of 16.10 LPA, driven by high demand from the technology and software industry. Electronics and Communication Engineering followed closely with 96.0% placements and an average package of 9.86 LPA, with students absorbed into roles in VLSI, embedded systems, and telecommunications. Mechanical Engineering achieved a commendable 93.3% placement rate, with students placed in core manufacturing, energy, and infrastructure companies.

Civil Engineering and Electrical & Electronics Engineering recorded 83.3% and 81.0% placements, respectively, with continued interest from infrastructure, power, and construction sectors. The consistent performance across all departments highlights the well-rounded technical training and holistic development offered by NIT Mizoram.

The Training and Placement Office (TPO) played a pivotal role in driving these exceptional results. Throughout the year, the TPO organised a comprehensive range of preparatory activities, including technical training workshops, aptitude and reasoning development programs, group discussion sessions, mock interviews, competitive coding bootcamps, resume-building clinics, and career guidance seminars.

Regular industry interactions, guest lectures by senior professionals, and campus visits by recruiters helped students align their skills with evolving industry expectations. The TPO also proactively reached out to new companies, expanding the recruiter base and ensuring opportunities across multiple sectors and geographies. These sustained efforts significantly enhanced student employability and played a decisive role in achieving the institute's best-ever placement outcomes.

Prof. Sukanta Roy, the Dean (Academic) and Chairman of the Training and Placement Committee at NIT Mizoram, stated that this outstanding accomplishment signifies the institute's elevated academic standards, technical proficiency, and training focused on industry needs. Furthermore, it underscores NIT Mizoram's increasing recognition as one of India's top engineering institutions, which cultivates highly skilled professionals in demand by prominent global organizations.

NIT Mizoram also maintains a vibrant internship ecosystem. Students have secured internships across a wide spectrum of prestigious organizations, reflecting the institute's strong industry and academic connections. Notably, a significant number of students have completed internships at leading Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and Govt sectors such as Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), BHEL, BEL, ONGC, NTPC, DRDO, NPCIL, CDAC, AIR, CPWD, and NTPC Limited, gaining exposure to large-scale industrial operations and national infrastructure projects.

Several students have also interned at premier academic and research institutions, including IITs like IIT Madras, IISc Bangalore, IIT Guwahati, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, IIT (BHU) Varanasi, etc., contributing to cutting-edge research and innovation. On the global front, students have secured coveted internship opportunities at renowned multinational corporations, including Nvidia, Accenture, Visa, L&T, Tata Steel, Adani Power, Titan, and many more, and are gaining international industry experience in domains such as semiconductor technology, digital consulting, and fintech. This diverse internship culture not only enhances the professional competence of NIT Mizoram students but also opens doors to full-time career opportunities at top-tier organizations.

Prof. S. Sundar, the Director of NIT Mizoram, expressed satisfaction with the institute's achievements and emphasized that NIT Mizoram will continue striving for excellence in education, research, innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration to create even greater opportunities for its students.

With increasing recruiter participation, strong placement statistics, multiple job offers, and an expanding internship culture, NIT Mizoram continues to establish itself as a preferred destination for quality technical education and professional success.

About NIT Mizoram

National Institute of Technology, NIT Mizoram, began its journey in 2010 to achieve global renown in research and education. Since 2010, the Institute has progressed rapidly. Presently, there are about 850 students studying in various disciplines of Engineering, Sciences, Humanities, and Social Sciences. The Institute is working untiringly to impart quality education that keeps pace with the latest advances in research and development activities.

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