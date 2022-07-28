Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 28 (ANI): NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Parameswaran Iyer on Wednesday held a meeting with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and also visited the CM Dashboard.

Iyer was on a one-day visit to Gujarat and during this visit, he held a meeting with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and got detailed information about the progress of various flagship schemes of the departments such as Agriculture, Education and Housing.

CEO of Niti Ayog also visited the CM dashboard and Jansamwad Kendra were directly observed.

He was impressed by the real-time monitoring of development works and public welfare programmes undertaken by the state government departments through the dashboard with over 3,000 indicators.

Iyer also praised the functioning of the Jansamwad Kendra functioning for the purpose of getting feedback from the beneficiaries of the scheme.

"The breadth of the indicators being monitored...it is very rigorous monitoring system. I visited the call center as well and asked if the benefits of the scheme have been received or not. I am really impressed by the monitoring."

Chief Secretary Pankajkumar, Additional Chief Secretary Agriculture Mukesh Puri, Principal Secretary Education S. J. Haider, Principal Secretary, Finance Department J.P. Gupta, Principal Secretary Urban Development Department Mukesh Kumar and Planning Secretary and Housing Commissioner Rakesh Shankar were present.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Pankaj Joshi and Secretary Avantika Singh gave the CEO of NITI Aayog detailed information about the functioning and working methods of CM Dashboard and Jansamwad Kendra. (ANI)

