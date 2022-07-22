New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): NITI Aayog today launched two significant initiatives -- E-AMRIT (Accelerated e-Mobility Revolution for India's Transportation) mobile application to raise awareness on electric mobility and, the Report on Advanced Chemistry Cell Battery Reuse and Recycling Market in India, during the visit of COP 26 President Alok Sharma to India on 21-22 July 2022, said an official statement.

India is among 42 leaders to back and sign up for the UK's Glasgow Breakthroughs, launched at the COP26 climate summit. India is also a co-convener of the Glasgow Breakthrough on Road Transport, together with the UK and the US.

The Breakthrough on Road Transport aims to make Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) - including 2&3-wheelers, cars, vans and Heavy-Duty Vehicles the new normal by making them affordable, accessible and sustainable in all regions by 2030, said the statement.

"India is the fifth largest and fastest growing vehicle market in the world, providing massive potential for electric vehicle uptake. The shift to Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEVs) is well underway and accelerating, creating 100,000s of new e-mobility jobs, driving down technology costs, ensuring the air we breathe is cleaner and reducing our reliance on imported fuels," COP26 President highlighted, speaking during the launch.

During the launch of the EV initiatives, CEO NITI Aayog Parameswaran Iyer highlighted that rapid development of the EV ecosystem, increased participation from the industry, international collaboration and supportive government policies, will bolster India's EV adoption to grow exponentially over the next decade.

"Electrification of the transport system is the key driver of India's transformational mobility paradigm. Catalyzing this green transition will require a multi-fold increase in public as well as private capital flows to build India's new green infrastructure", said Suman Bery, Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog while addressing the delegation.

The e-AMRIT app offers users key information like engagement tools that enable them to assess benefits of electric vehicles, determine savings and get all the information on developments in the Indian electric vehicle market and industry at their fingertips.

The mobile app, which will be available on Google Playstore in android version today, is a follow-up to the e-AMRIT, said the statement.

At the COP26 summit at Glasgow in late 2021, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed to an ambitious five-part "Panchamrit" pledge, including reaching 500GW of non-fossil electricity capacity, to generate half of all energy requirements from renewables, to reduce emissions by 1 billion tons by 2030.

India also aims to reduce the emissions intensity of GDP by 45 per cent. Finally, India commits to net-zero emissions by 2070. (ANI)

