New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): NITI Aayog is set to release the third edition of Export Preparedness Index (EPI) for States and UTs for the year 2022 on Monday.

The report will have details about India’s export performance amid the prevailing global trade context in 2021-22, followed by an overview of the country’s sector-specific export performance.

The report will also highlight the need to develop districts as export hubs in the country and undertakes a district-level analysis of merchandise exports.

“With its ranking and scorecards, the report aims to present a comprehensive picture of a states and UT’s export preparedness. It also highlights the achievements of states/UTs and encourages peer-learning among the states/UTs to uphold the spirit of competitive federalism," the government think-tank said in a release Friday.

By improving collaboration among states, and between state and Centre, India can aspire to achieve sustained economic growth and leverage its heterogeneity to foster development at national and sub-national levels,” it added

The report will be released by Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog. (ANI)

