New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, has given the green light to 29 road projects in the Union Territory of Ladakh, allocating a significant sum of Rs 1170.16 crore.

According to a press release by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the sanctioned projects cover a range of roads, including state highways, major roads, and other district roads.

Additionally, Gadkari mentioned that an allocation of Rs 181.71 crore has been approved for 8 bridges under the CRIF Scheme for the fiscal year 2023-24.

In a post on social media, Gadkari expressed the significance of these initiatives for Ladakh, the largest Union Territory in terms of area and the second least populous in India.

He emphasized that the approved projects would lead to improved connectivity to remote villages in Ladakh, fostering economic activities, especially in agriculture and tourism. This move is expected to contribute significantly to the overall infrastructural development of Ladakh, read the press release.

The allocation of Rs 1170.16 crore for road projects reflects the government's commitment to enhancing connectivity and infrastructure in strategic regions.

The Union Minister highlighted that the road projects would play a pivotal role in accelerating economic growth and development in Ladakh, providing better accessibility to various areas.

The approved projects encompass a mix of road types, catering to the diverse geographical and connectivity needs of Ladakh. With Ladakh's unique topography and remoteness, improved road infrastructure is crucial for ensuring smoother transportation and facilitating economic progress in the region, read the press release.

Gadkari's announcement underlines the government's focus on comprehensive development and connectivity in strategically important regions like Ladakh.

The infusion of funds into road projects and bridge development aligns with the broader vision of creating robust infrastructure networks that benefit local communities and contribute to the overall progress of the nation. (ANI)

