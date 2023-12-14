PNN

New Delhi [India], December 14: The Global Indians Conclave and Awards (GICA) 2023 commenced with a grand inauguration by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India on 11th of December 2023 in the prestigious Shangri-La Eros New Delhi. The event, organized by the "I am Still Human" NGO, aimed to acknowledge and honour Global Indians for their remarkable achievements and fostering insightful discussions to inspire and enlighten individuals globally.

The Chief Guest, Nitin Gadkari, felicitated 24 distinguished individuals from various fields, including philanthropy, science, real estate, education, sports, business, and literature. These awardees were lauded for their exemplary contributions to society, the country, and the world at large. These eminent personalities included Acharya Manish - Founder of HIIMS and Shuddhi clinics, Dr Ravul Jindal - Director Fortis Hospital Mohali, Karmjeet Singh - Director Gobind Coach Builders, S Jagjit Singh Majha - CMD PCL Housing and President CREDAI Punjab, Piyush Kansal - Director Royale Estate Group, Neeraj Kansal - Director, Crack IAS, Richa Anirudh - Journalist, Pandit Dr Sanjeev Kumar Shrivastava - Astrologer and Educator, Krishan Upadhyay - Media Head of Adidas India, Narinder Jit Singh Bindra - President, Gurudwara Sri Hemkunt Sahib Management Trust, Sumeet Soni - CEO, Zapbuild, Abhinav Arora - Spiritual Orator, Himanshu Agrawal - Founder, Internet Coaching Empire, Sanam Kapoor - Founder, La Pino'z Pizza, Sanjay Jain - Mind Power Trainer, Saurabh Walia - Chairman Cum MD of JK Prestressing Co., Yash Vardhan Swami - Founder, Trained By YVS, Rekha Jain - Astrologer, Sunaina Sindhwani - Author, Barinder Sran - International Cricketer, Shiv Bansal - CEO, Him Imperial Auto Glass Works & Big FM - Radio Station. Two exclusive Lifetime Achievement Awards were also given by Sh Nitin Gadkari ji to Mr Romesh Vig - Founder, Micron Group, also known as the Fastener man of India for his contribution towards the Indian economy & bringing cold forging technology in India and Dr Sudhir Andrews, also known as the Father of Indian Hospitality Education for his contribution in the hospitality education sector of India.

Nitin Gadkari, in his address to the audience, congratulated the awardees and urged everyone to work tirelessly for the nation's development. He also emphasized the crucial aspect of road safety, urging all to adhere to road safety rules. He congratulated "I am Still Human" NGO for their work towards social welfare and also urged them to work in this direction of road safety. Operational since 2015, the NGO presently works majorly for the welfare of the Veterans, Martyr Families and the Indian Armed Forces.

In addition to the prestigious awards ceremony, GICA featured engaging panel discussions as a part of the conclave on crucial topics such as infrastructure and sustainability, the modern age of information and media, and the future of entrepreneurship. A total of 12 esteemed experts actively participated, contributing valuable insights to shape the dialogue on these critical subjects.

Co-organizers of GICA, Vivek Mehra and Bhavpreet Singh, expressed their gratitude and shared the vision behind GICA. Vivek Mehra emphasized the importance of recognizing global achievements, saying, "GICA serves as a platform to honour those Indians whose contributions have made a significant impact on a global scale. Together, we can build a world inspired by positive change." Bhavpreet Singh highlighted the need for insightful discussions to inspire and enlighten, stating, "Our aim is to bring together thought leaders to discuss ideas that can drive positive change globally. Through these discussions, we aim to create a blueprint for a brighter future."

Lt Gen K J Singh (Retd), Former GOC in C Western Command also shared the stage with Sh Nitin Gadkari, adding a distinguished presence to the event. Several other notable personalities also attended and participated in GICA, including Vineet Joshi - Former Media Advisor to Government of Punjab, Drishmeet Singh Buttar - Managing Partner, Healing Hospital, Harteg Singh - Real estate investment expert, Chandan Sanwal - Founder Chandigarh Bytes, Dr Kshitij Adhlakha - Founder RiSEOO, Lipika Bhushan - Founder, Market My Book, Rohit Raj Modi - Director Aashiana Group, Jit Kumar Gupta - Member State Transport Committee Chandigarh UT and RJ Khurafati Nitin.

The event turned out to be a huge success, proving itself to be a significant platform for recognizing achievements of Global Indians, fostering discussions, and promoting a collective vision for a better, more inclusive future for Indians worldwide.

