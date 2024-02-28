PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 28: Noida International University organized Lakshya 2024, a lively and enthusiastic sports event that drew together more than 34 universities from and across Delhi NCR. Thousands of students participated in more than 10 games during Lakshya 2024, which took place on February 22, 23, and 24, 2024, showing their skill, tenacity, and sportsmanship. NIU championed the event with the highest number of medals in 8 games, followed by Amity University, with medals in 7 games, followed by other universities.

Varun Bhati (para high jumper), an Arjuna awardee & Olympic player, Miss Babita Nagar (Wrestler), Gold medalist in the World police games gold medal 2023 Canada, Gold medal in 2022 Netherlands, Bharat Kumari Award 2021, witnessed the grand event 'Lakshya 2024'. Mr. Himanshu Singh, Promoter of Noida International University, Prof. (Dr) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice-Chancellor of NIU, Dr Prasanjeet Kumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor of NIU, and Dr Mukesh Parashar, Registrar of NIU, witnessed their esteemed presence at Lakshya 2024. Students from different Universities inspired both spectators and other participants with their outstanding commitment and sportsmanship throughout the competition. Every competitor gave their all in their games, showcasing remarkable skill, dexterity, and adaptability.

Himanshu Singh, Promoter of Noida International University, states, "I congratulate all those who organized such a grand event and made it possible. Lakshya 2024 aimed to develop student unity, encourage healthy competition, and give young students a stage where they are willing to showcase their skills. Our best wishes to all the participants; play well with the team spirit."

Speaking of the enormous success of Lakshay 2024, Prof. (Dr) Uma Bhardwaj, Vice Chancellor of Noida International University, said, "Lakshya 2024 is meant for an extraordinary celebration of sports, unity, and talent. We are incredibly honored to organize such a prominent event to unite individuals from various universities and backgrounds under one roof. It is genuinely admirable how much zeal and resolve each person exhibited. We made sure to arrange things for everyone to enjoy and engage in at this diverse range of sports events, which included track and field, team sports, individual competitions, and traditional games. Lakshya 2024 aimed to develop student unity, encourage healthy competition, and give young students a stage where they are willing to showcase their skills."

Over the course of the three days, NIU emerged victorious in ten matches, GD Goenka in two, GBU in three, LLYOD in two, AIMT in one, GU in two, CRSASW in five, CHRIST in six, Amity in two, KIET in three, IIMT in one, AKGC in one, and Maharishi in one medal match. The skills of the players left the audience spellbound as they were treated to thrilling contests, a thrilling conclusion, and flashes of absolute brilliance. Every game, from intense sprint races to tactical team sports, was fiercely contested, showcasing the athletes' incredible talent and spirit of rivalry.

Expressing her gratitude on the last day of the event, Lt. Pratima Pandey, Director of Sports at Noida International University, said, "NIU expresses its sincere gratitude to all of the participating universities, coaches, volunteers, and attendees for their vital roles in making the occasion a huge success. In the upcoming years, the institution hopes to keep up its dedication to supporting sports greatness and developing the potential of future athletes."

