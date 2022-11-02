New Delhi [India], November 2 (ANI/SRV): Weddings are special in everyone's life, and to make this day memorable, wedding shoots and pre-wedding shoots are in trend among young people nowadays.

The trend of a pre-wedding shoot is growing among young couples. When we talk about making memories, not just pre-wedding shoots, but wedding shoots, maternity shoots, and candid photos are in style.

A different custom rooted in youth is taking photos and videos of a wedding ceremony and displaying them in a nice collage or posting them on social media to tell everyone that they got married. As a result, there is a surge in hiring professional photographers as the photography industry grows and expands.

While talking about the photography business, we can take the example of NJ Photography, one of Kalyan West's fastest-growing wedding photography businesses that provide pre-wedding, wedding, maternity, royal albums, drones, cinematic videos, and candid photo services. With a highly professional team, they have shot more than 350 weddings to date and have done more than 200 fashion shoots. NJ Photography has served a few renowned clients, including Namrata Anap (Bollywood fashion designer), Dr Neha Shelkar, Amruta Anap (TV9 Marathi anchor), Shraddha Pednekar (Fashion Influencer), etc.

In the year 2016, Nikhil Jadhao founded NJ Photography and formed a creative team with friends who shared a similar interest and passion for the arts. When he first started the business, orders for wedding and pre-wedding photography began to pour in just 7 months, and the company achieved its first goal of 20+ wedding shoots.

NJ Productions, a full-service film production firm, has become a destination to cater to the citizens' photography needs in Mumbai. The founder of the company is well known for his candid photographic work and excellent video coverage. Within a short period, the company became successful by providing its services across the country.

Today, NJ Photography is one of Kalyan West's fastest-growing wedding photography businesses. However, success is never handed to you; you have to work hard for it. Likewise, Nikhil also had to struggle, but never gave up. From his background as a research scientist at Aditya Birla Group, he has always been fascinated by the world of art.

His only area of interest was photography, and he persuaded his father that he should start his own photography business. Nikhil left his job and started his own photography business. While doing his business, he experienced loss but continued to make his own NJ photography without faltering.

Nikhil Jadhao, a self-made entrepreneur with a mission to become the best wedding photographer in India, the best photography mentor, YouTuber, and the best Instagram influencer, has started an e-comm. a firm called 'prophotographers.in' which provides digital tools for photographers, and he serves as CEO of NJ Productions (Adv and Media Company). He aims to establish a full-service production studio in Mumbai.

