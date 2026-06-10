Business News | Noida Expressway Emerges as NCR's Fastest-Growing Luxury Housing Corridor

NewsVoir

Delhi NCR [India], June 10: For years, Noida stood in the shadow of Gurugram. It was more affordable and more practical, yet rarely seen as aspirational a perception that is now steadily changing. Along the Noida Expressway, a new narrative is emerging. What once attracted buyers for value is now shaping into a more intentional and refined residential landscape. Luxury residential developments are rising with increasing confidence, HNIs and NRIs are committing capital with long-term intent, and sectors that were peripheral addresses 5 years ago are now being discussed in the same register as NCR's most established luxury destinations.

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The infrastructure driving this shift is both specific and substantial. The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway ensures smooth connectivity southward, thereby connecting the belt not only to Delhi but also to the Yamuna Expressway and the Noida International Airport at Jewar, which will be operational and set to emerge as one of India's largest aviation hubs. Simultaneously, the last-mile connectivity is being upgraded by the extended metro network through Aqua Line, which has augured well for the realty sectors' growth.

According to the Residential Market Viewpoints report compiled by ANAROCK, Q1 2026 witnessed approximately 15,200 units sold compared to Q1 2025, which is an increase of 21%, while new launches also witnessed a y-o-y increase of 44%. Amidst this, the Noida Expressway corridor stands out, supported by the constantly progressing infrastructure developments. At the micro-market level, Sector 150 has emerged as one of the clearest indicators of where the Noida Expressway's luxury residential story is headed. Designed with an expansive green cover, with a significant portion of its footprint dedicated to open spaces, the sector has steadily attracted CXOs, senior professionals, NRIs, and long-term investors. Importantly, these buyers are not viewing it as an alternative to more established addresses, but increasingly as a deliberate first choice.

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According to ANAROCK, average property prices in Sector 150 have shot up by 128% over the past 3 years from Rs 5,700 per square feet in late 2021 to Rs 13,000 per square feet by the end of 2024. Rental values grew by 66% during the same period. Prateek Group has been one of the leading developers, with one of its flagship projects in Sec-150, scripting the luxury residential story of the Noida Expressway corridor. Prateek Canary in Sector 150 is a well-thought-out blend of low-density planning, large green areas, high-end amenities, and a location offering seamless connectivity as well as an exclusive lifestyle experience. The project is currently priced at around Rs. 19,000 per sq ft, with good appreciation potential expected to touch Rs. 25,000 per sq ft. and beyond by possession in 2027, driven by its location, product quality, and brand trust.

The Jewar Airport corridor's lifestyle quotient, appreciation potential and long-term economic viability is now witnessing high-net-worth individuals, NRIs and senior professionals undertaking a significant chunk of luxury transactions along the expressway. Prateek Canary, catering to the aspirations of HNI buyers, offers a unique dual-view advantage that allows residents to enjoy uninterrupted panoramic golf views on one side and the serene Yamuna & Hindon River on the other, providing breathtaking views and a truly tranquil living experience. As the corridor continues to attract discerning homebuyers and investors, Prateek Group is likely to soon introduce an ultra-luxury development in the region, which will further uplift the luxury narrative here.

Looking ahead, the Noida Expressway corridor is entering a phase where supply quality will determine which developments sustain luxury positioning and which do not. The corridor is not at the end of its appreciation cycle. It is, in all likelihood, approaching its most consequential phase -- one where infrastructure that was once anticipated is now delivering, and where the buyers arriving today are doing so with a clarity of intent that the market has rarely seen before.

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