Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): Nord Anglia Education, the world's leading premium international schools organisation announced that three of the UK's leading independent day and boarding schools will join the Group on March 31, 2021.

Oxford International College, d'Overbroeck's, and Oxford Sixth Form College are located in Oxford and are part of the Oxford International Education Group. Nord Anglia is acquiring the schools from Oxford International's founders and institutional shareholder Bowmark Capital.

The announcement brings the total number of schools in Nord Anglia to 73 in 30 countries. Oakridge International Schools spread across four cities (Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, and Mohali) in India are already part of the rapidly expanding Nord Anglia Education family.

Oxford International College, established in 2002, is one of the UK's leading Sixth Form colleges. In 2019 and 2020, the school was named the best-performing college by The Times School League, The Daily Telegraph School League, and the Educational Advisors' Independent School League Table.

One in three of its students earn places at Oxford or Cambridge every year, while 59 per cent of all students are accepted into Oxford, Cambridge, University College London, Imperial College London, and the London School of Economics.

d'Overbroeck's, founded in 1977, is a leading independent, co-educational day and boarding school. The school is made up of Years 7 to 11, a Sixth Form teaching A-levels with boarding, and an international school teaching IGCSEs.

Oxford Sixth Form College, established in 1988, is an independent day and boarding Sixth Form college for students aged 15 to 19 and specialises in A-levels, GCSEs, and other courses. Students from both schools go on to study at the world's top universities including Oxford and Cambridge.

In addition, Bucksmore Education, part of the Oxford International Education Group, has joined the Nord Anglia family. Bucksmore provides award-winning academic short-term courses for students aged 10 to 18 in the UK, USA, and online.

"We are proud to celebrate another milestone in Nord Anglia's history by welcoming three new UK schools to our global family. Every Nord Anglia school is individual and reflective of its own local community, and our schools in Oxford have an impressive reputation for outstanding academic results with students attending the world's top universities. By becoming part of the Nord Anglia family of schools, students and colleagues will benefit from our collaborations with leading global institutions including MIT, King's College London, Juilliard, and UNICEF. We are looking forward to welcoming our new students and their families to Nord Anglia," said Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer of Nord Anglia Education.

"We are excited to be joining Nord Anglia Education because we share the same educational philosophy and ambitions for our students. It speaks to the quality of our education that we are joining Nord Anglia's global network of schools," said Jonathan Cuff, Managing Director of Schools and Colleges for Oxford International Education Group.

In becoming part of the Nord Anglia family, the schools' 1,100 students will join 67,000 classmates around the world and have access to unforgettable, world-class learning opportunities that include collaborations with world-leading institutions such as UNICEF, The Juilliard School, and MIT.

Students also have access to Nord Anglia's Global Campus, a technology-enabled learning platform connecting them to thousands of their peers worldwide.

"On behalf of our Oakridge schools in India, I am delighted to welcome the three new schools in Oxford to our Nord Anglia Education family. This further enhances our offering around the world and provides new choices for many of our families who relocate and can now transfer to a Nord Anglia Education school in an even wider range of countries. For those families interested in attending a top UK boarding school, it creates another exciting opportunity. We look forward to collaborating with our new colleagues on many projects and developing teaching and learning," said Brian Cooklin, Managing Director - India, Nord Anglia Education.

