Business News | Novatr Launches Bim Professional Program V.2026

SMPL

New Delhi [India], June 11: Novatr (YC S21), India's leading AEC-tech education platform, has announced the launch of the BIM Professional Program v.2026, a 7-month career accelerator designed to prepare architects, civil engineers, and MEP engineers for the future of digital project delivery.

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As the Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) industry increasingly adopts BIM-led workflows, firms are seeking professionals who can collaborate across disciplines, manage project information effectively, and contribute to coordinated project delivery. Addressing this industry shift, Novatr's latest BIM Professional Program brings all three disciplines into a unified learning ecosystem that combines domain expertise, cross-disciplinary collaboration, real-world projects, and emerging technologies such as AI and Automation.

The cohort of the revised program will commence in July 2026.

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Built Around How Modern Projects Are Delivered

One of the most significant updates in the BIM Professional Program v.2026 is its collaborative learning structure. Unlike traditional training pathways that operate in discipline-specific silos, the program mirrors real-world project environments where architects, civil engineers, and MEP professionals work together throughout the project life-cycle.

The program follows a five-phase learning journey:

- Phase 1 - BIM Fundamentals (Weeks 1-2): Learners across Architecture, Civil, and MEP disciplines build a shared foundation in BIM workflows and digital project delivery.

- Phase 2 - Foundation Studio (Weeks 3-9): Discipline-specific skill development focused on core BIM workflows and technical capabilities.

- Phase 3 - Core Studio (Weeks 10-16): Advanced project-based learning and domain-focused application.

- Phase 4 - Collaborative Studio (Weeks 17-23): Architects, civil engineers, and MEP professionals collaborate on multidisciplinary projects that mirror real-world project delivery environments.

- Phase 5 - Project Immersion (Weeks 24-30): A real-world project simulation aligned with ISO 19650 principles and collaborative BIM workflows.

Throughout the program, learners complete more than 13+ real-world projects spanning residential, commercial, mixed-use, and infrastructure typologies. New projects are introduced every two weeks, culminating in multidisciplinary collaboration that reflects actual project delivery conditions.

One Program. Ten Career Paths

Designed to meet the evolving needs of the AEC industry, the program enables learners to explore multiple career pathways, including BIM Architect, BIM Engineer, Infrastructure Modeller, AI Visualiser, Automation Specialist, Sustainability Expert, BIM Data Analyst, Project Manager, Performance Analyst, and HVAC Systems Designer, equipping them with future-ready skills demanded by modern AEC organisations.

Industry-Led Learning and Career Development

The learning experience is delivered through N.Studio, Novatr's dedicated learning platform for AEC professionals, featuring AI-driven feedback mechanisms and personalised learning pathways.

Participants gain access to:

- 400+ industry experts and educators

- 1-on-1 mentorship and guidance opportunities

- 12+ live masterclasses led by industry leaders

- Collaborative workshops and multidisciplinary project experiences

- Exposure to emerging workflows across AI, Automation, Sustainability, Infrastructure BIM, and Project Management

- Industry-recognised certifications, including credentials supported by Autodesk, Bentley, NSDC, Skill India, and Environment for Revit

Beyond technical proficiency, the program focuses on developing project understanding, coordination capabilities, communication skills, and career readiness to help professionals thrive in collaborative project environments.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Harkunwar Singh, Co-founder and CEO of Novatr, said: "The AEC industry is evolving rapidly. Projects are becoming more collaborative, teams are becoming more interdisciplinary, and technology is becoming more integrated. With BIM Professional Program v.2026, we are no longer building isolated learning experiences; we are building a collaborative ecosystem for the future of the AEC industry. The program mirrors real project collaboration by bringing architects, civil engineers, and MEP engineers together in a shared learning environment, while also helping them build expertise in BIM, AI, Automation, Sustainability, and industry-ready workflows.

Career Outcomes Beyond Software Skills

Learners also gain access to N.Careers, Novatr's career ecosystem designed to support long-term professional growth through:

- Portfolio development

- Resume and LinkedIn optimisation

- Mock interviews

- Career planning

- Hiring opportunities through industry partners

Proven Learner Outcomes

Since its inception, Novatr has built a global learning ecosystem that includes:

- 5,500+ job offers received by graduates

- 800+ AEC firms partnering with Novatr for hiring

- 300+ international career transitions

- 8,500+ AEC-tech professionals across 50+ countries

- 400+ industry experts and educators

- 350+ BIM and AEC-tech jobs listed monthly on the Novatr Career Portal

Program Details

Duration: 7 Months

Schedule: Saturdays & Sundays | 8:00 PM - 10:30 PM IST

Program Fee: ₹2,75,000

Cohort Starting in: July 2026For more details visit: Future-Ready BIM Training Program for AEC Professionals.

About Novatr

Novatr (Oneistox Inc.) is an AEC-tech education platform founded by SPA Delhi alumni and backed by Y Combinator (S21). The company offers industry-recognised programs in Building Information Modelling (BIM), Computational Design, and emerging AEC technologies for architects and engineers globally. Through project-based learning, industry partnerships, and a global community of professionals, Novatr helps learners build future-ready careers in the built environment.

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