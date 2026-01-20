PRNewswire

Singapore, January 20: Novo Holdings, a leading global healthcare and life sciences investor, today announced that it has made an investment in Surya Hospitals, the largest private women's and children's specialty hospital chain in Western India. The investment is for a significant minority stake and underscores Novo Holdings' continued commitment to building scaled, high-quality healthcare platforms in India.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, January 20, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Founded in 1984, Surya Hospitals has a legacy of over four decades and is widely recognised as a centre of excellence for women's, neonatal, and paediatric care. The Group operates a network of superspecialty hospitals across Mumbai, Pune, and Jaipur. While maternal health remains a core pillar, Surya has evolved into a comprehensive, superspecialty institution delivering advanced care across complex gynaecology, neonatology, paediatrics, and multiple surgical super-specialities. Over the past four decades, Surya has built a strong reputation as a trusted referral destination for complex cases, serving patients from across Western India and beyond.

Surya Hospitals is known for its deep medical capabilities and consistently compelling patient outcomes. The network's commitment to clinical excellence is exemplified by neonatal survival rates exceeding 97%, comparable to leading global benchmarks, as supported by its advanced infrastructure and a multidisciplinary model of care. The Group's strength lies in the calibre of its doctors across specialties, including highly regarded neonatologists, paediatricians, and obstetricians, many of whom are recognised leaders in their respective fields. Beyond clinical delivery, Surya Hospitals has a strong academic and teaching legacy. The Group is an accredited teaching centre for several state and national training programmes, contributing meaningfully to the development of specialised clinical talent in maternal, neonatal, and paediatric healthcare. All Surya Hospitals facilities are NABH-accredited, reflecting the Group's consistent adherence to high standards of patient safety, clinical governance, and quality of care. The Group contributes meaningfully to improved health outcomes for women and children, supporting India's efforts to strengthen its healthcare system in areas of critical need.

Also Read | ‘These Are Sycophantic Systems’: US Lawmakers Warn AI Chatbots Pose New Risks to Children, Call for Swift Regulation.

Novo Holdings' investment will support Surya Hospitals' next phase of growth, including the expansion of its footprint across Western India, continued buildup of the clinical infrastructure, and the strengthening of its specialist medical teams. The partnership brings together Surya's well-established clinical leadership with Novo Holdings' long-term, engaged ownership approach and connectivity across a global healthcare ecosystem.

Amit Kakar, Managing Partner and Head of Asia at Novo Holdings, said:

"Specialised healthcare delivery is a key focus for Novo Holdings in India, particularly in areas where clinical quality and outcomes are paramount. Surya Hospitals has built an exceptional reputation over decades for excellence in women's and children's care, underpinned by outstanding doctors and strong clinical outcomes. We are pleased to partner with Surya as a long-term investor and support its ambition to broaden access to high-quality maternal and paediatric care."

Navjeewan Khosla, Partner at Novo Holdings Asia, added:

"India is a long-term strategic healthcare market for Novo Holdings, supported by strong demographic fundamentals and increasing demand for specialised, high-acuity care. Structural trends such as urbanisation and rising maternal age are reshaping healthcare delivery, and we believe platforms like Surya Hospitals, with deep clinical expertise and a focused care model, are well positioned to meet these evolving needs at scale."

Following the investment, Amit Kakar and Navjeewan Khosla will join the board of directors at Surya Hospitals, and Hulbert Soh, Principal at Novo Holdings Asia, will join as board observer.

Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi, Chairman and Managing Director of Surya Hospitals, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Novo Holdings as a strategic investor. Their long-term perspective, deep understanding of healthcare, and global experience make them an ideal partner for Surya Hospitals. This partnership will support our growth ambitions while reinforcing our commitment to delivering the highest standards of care for women and children, led by some of the best clinicians in the country."

This investment builds on Novo Holdings' established healthcare portfolio in India, which spans healthcare services, diagnostics, and technology-enabled platforms. With a dedicated on-the-ground team and a long-term investment horizon, Novo Holdings continues to partner with high-quality healthcare providers to support sustainable growth, strong governance, and improved patient outcomes across the country.

About Surya Hospitals

Surya Hospitals is the largest private women's and children's specialty hospital chain in Western India. Established in 1984, the group operates specialty hospitals across Mumbai, Pune, and Jaipur, offering comprehensive services in obstetrics and gynaecology, neonatal and paediatric intensive care, fertility, and paediatric sub-specialties. Surya Hospitals is widely recognised for its clinical excellence, strong patient outcomes, and highly regarded medical teams. https://suryahospitals.com/

About Novo Holdings

Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company responsible for managing the assets and wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people's health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. Wholly owned by the Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novonesis A/S (formerly Novozymes A/S) and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seed, Venture, Growth, Asia, Planetary Health, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life sciences companies at all stages of development. As of year-end 2024, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 142 billion. www.novoholdings.dk

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)