Business News | NOVVA Group Acquires 120 MWp Philippines Solar Project, Anchoring Its AI-era Power Platform in Southeast Asia

PRNewswire

Hong Kong, June 19: NOVVA Group ("Novva"), a global AI-enabling energy infrastructure platform, announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of San Jose Solar Power Plant ("SJSP"), a utility-scale solar PV project in Bukidnon, Mindanao, from Mabuhay Power Holdings Corporation. The acquisition marks Novva's first investment in the Philippines and a critical milestone in its strategy to build a scalable, bankable power platform across Southeast Asia.

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SJSP is a 120 MWp greenfield solar project located in Barangay San Jose, in the Municipality of Quezon, Bukidnon. Once operational, it is expected to generate over 200 GWh of clean electricity per year. Construction is scheduled to begin in Q1 2027, with commercial operation targeted for 2028.

The transaction comes amid an unprecedented surge in Asian power demand, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure. With energy availability emerging as the primary constraint on sustained economic growth, resilient power infrastructure has become vital. The project also advances the Philippines' goal of a 35% renewable energy share by 2030, channelling clean capacity into one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing digital economies.

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Steven Liu, Founder and CEO of Novva, said: "Power availability has become one of the defining constraints on future growth. With SJSP, we are securing the strategic infrastructure needed to support the next wave of industrial and digital development. By combining disciplined execution with long-term partnerships, Novva is building a reliable clean energy foundation to power the future of Southeast Asia."

SJSP will integrate directly into Novva's regional platform, which combines renewable generation, flexible power solutions, energy storage, grid connectivity and infrastructure financing capabilities. Novva remains committed to scaling clean energy capacity to sustain the next generation of hyperscale data centres and digital economies.

About Novva

Novva (NOVVA Group Pte. Ltd.) is a global AI-enabling energy infrastructure platform that originates, finances, builds, and operates bankable clean energy assets across Southeast Asia and Latin America. As digital transformation drives an unprecedented increase in global electricity demand, Novva scales its clean power capabilities to build the reliable energy foundation for the AI era and beyond.www.novvaglobal.com

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