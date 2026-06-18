Business News | Novyte, Chemvera Partner to Create India-Based Pathway for AI-Driven Material Discovery

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 18: Novyte Materials, an AI-driven deep-tech startup building a chemistry-aware AI engine for materials discovery, and Chemvera Specialty Chemicals, an established global specialty-chemicals manufacturer, have entered into a manufacturing and royalty agreement to develop, manufacture, and commercialize a high-value specialty chemical for the polymer industry. It is a step toward India's sovereign capabilities in the advanced materials space. Novyte has also begun working with a growing roster of leading chemical and materials companies, including Manipal Specialty Chemicals, Primacy Industries and many more applying Novyte's platform to their materials and formulation challenges.

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In Novyte's first manufacturing-and-royalty partnership, the company's AI engine has already discovered a set of candidates from a prospective search space of trillions of possible combinations and will now work on synthesizing them, while Chemvera will manufacture and distribute it at scale. The partnership brings together AI-driven materials design and industrial manufacturing to create an end-to-end India-based pathway for a specialty chemical category that the country has traditionally sourced from a limited number of global suppliers.

Commenting on the partnership, Ajaz Khan, Founder and CEO of Novyte Materials, said, "Our platform goes beyond predicting what's possible. It designs materials that are synthesizable and manufacturable, not just simulations. With Chemvera, the roles are clear: we design the material, and they manufacture and distribute it. It is a homegrown route to chemistry that has long been developed by a handful of global players."

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Under the long-term partnership, Novyte will lead materials design and retain the resulting intellectual property, platform technology, and royalties across all volumes produced and sold. Chemvera will lead manufacturing and distribution, with exclusive rights to bring the materials to market and a shared commercial interest in their success.

Niharika Jain, Director, Chemvera Specialty Chemicals, added, "In specialty chemicals, knowing what the market needs is only half the battle. Getting the material developed and ready to sell is where the years go. Even with the best chemists in the room, the path from idea to product is long. That's what drew us to Novyte: their AI-led approach compresses that development cycle, so we can move from a market need to a material we can manufacture and sell far faster. We bring the market understanding and the manufacturing; Novyte brings the speed of discovery."

The global polymer additives market is valued at more than USD 50 billion and is projected to exceed USD 75 billion by the early 2030s.

Alongside its established Indian operations, Chemvera recently acquired a specialty polymer additives manufacturer; Michigan Additives in the United States, adding a North American base to its global footprint.

The agreement comes amid a period of rapid growth for Novyte. The company has advanced both the engine of its platform and expanded its commercial footprint. Novyte now brings two capabilities to the table: the discovery of critical materials, NovyteQ, and its AI co-scientist system of intelligence.

Himanshu Sharma, Head of Investments and Portfolio, Theia Ventures, added, "The co-development partnership between Novyte and Chemvera anchors AI-led materials discovery within an established industrial supply chain. It reflects a broader shift now underway in specialty chemicals, where proprietary computational methods are being translated into commercial products."

The agreement marks Novyte's first manufacturing-and-royalty partnership and a step toward commercializing AI-driven materials discovery.

About Novyte Materials

Novyte is an AI materials-discovery company turning one of science's slowest, most expensive processes into predictable engineering. Its generative AI platform discovers, and synthesizes new critical materials using proprietary computational methods, collapsing R&D timelines by up to 10x and cutting early-stage testing costs by up to 90%.

About Chemvera Specialty Chemicals

Chemvera Specialty Chemicals is a global specialty-chemicals manufacturer and distributor. The company serves industries spanning specialty chemicals, polymers and plastics, food and nutraceuticals, and other industrial sectors, with a dedicated polymer division.

About Theia Ventures

Theia Ventures is an India-based early-stage fund investing at Pre-Seed and Seed stages in companies operating at the intersection of AI and the physical world. The fund focuses on energy transition, AI and scientific computing, materials discovery, biotechnology, advanced materials, and industrial transformation. Theia is backed by institutional and strategic LPs including British International Investment (BII), Cisco, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL), SIDBI, Kibo Invest and leading Indian family offices, and partners with founders building the foundational deeptech companies of India's industrial future.

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