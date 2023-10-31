Business News | NPST Appoints Panchi Samuthirakani as Independent Director: A Significant Addition to the Team

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31: Network People Services Technologies Limited (NPST) (NSE EMERGE - NPST), engaged in providing software and digital payment solutions to the banking and finance sector on-boarded New Women Director.

Also Read | Sony Alpha 7CR, Sony 7C II Launched in India: Check Image Sensor, Specifications, Price and Availability of Sony’s New Full-Frame Interchangeable Lens Cameras.

NPST is delighted to announce the appointment of Panchi Samuthirakani as an Independent Director on board.

In her role at NPST, Panchi will play a pivotal role in guiding organisation's leaders in the realms of technology domains and cyber security. Her extensive industry connections and network will provide invaluable support to company. Additionally, she will assist CXOs and Organisation Committee members in crafting the security framework of NPST, ensuring the highest standards of data protection.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Rajyotsava 2023 Date, Origin & Significance: From History to Cultural Traditions, Everything To Know About Chhattisgarh Foundation Day.

Committed to build a Digitally fuelled business arena, NPST serves institutions of all sizes and genres. Its forte is Digital Payment Solutions, that it renders for banks, fintechs and other Merchants, ranging from big sized to mid-scaled and smaller ones.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)