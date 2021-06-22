New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI/SRV Media): NRIVA (NRI Vasavi Association), a non-profit organization based in the USA, stands in solidarity with families across India who are battling the devastating second wave of Covid-19.

NRIVA created this COVID Response Team back in March 2020 under the leadership of President Hari Raini, Chairman Dr. Jayasimha Sunku, President-Elect Srinivasa Rao Pandiri, General Secretary Ravi Ellendula and Treasurer Dinkar Karumuri, to help the families impacted by this pandemic.

NRIVA's COVID response team quickly set up a Call(Chat)-A-Doc facility with Medical Professionals who treated 1000s COVID patients across the world including more than 20 doctors who are available to answer, review the reports, guide, suggest, and counsel COVID patients and impacted families. We also have set up a volunteer army to guide the families with the right information and also helping them to find hospital beds, plasma, oxygen concentrators, connecting with the blood banks, medicine kits, serving food, etc.

We also developed an NRIVA COVID Response App with a vast database of information that can help 1000s of families with the right information to find the services needed during the COVID time.

NRIVA humanitarian efforts have received an overwhelming response from the community members for the outreach we provided. A very BIG thanks to all donors and volunteers as NRIVA was able to procure 100's of oxygen concentrators and cylinders, 500+ plasma donations, 10,000 thermometers, more than 5000 medicine kits, 100s of oximeters, and serve 1000's needy families with food and groceries with their help.

NRIVA Leadership Team is headed by President, Hari Raini, supported by Chairman Dr. Jayasimha Sunku garu, President-Elect Srinivasa Rao Pandiri, General Secretary Ravi Ellendula, Treasurer Dinkar Karumuri, and the entire EC and Board of NRIVA. Our COVID Response Team Leads are Laxman Kaparthy, Swami Boggarapu, Chandrika Ponnuru, Mohith (India), Kiran (India), Yashwanth(India), Rajeev Nethi (India), and 100s of volunteers of the COVID Response Team.

NRIVA is a non-profit cultural, social, and humanitarian association with a presence in 45+ cities across the USA. NRIVA was formed to help underprivileged people in the areas of education, humanitarian support, and health. NRIVA is a registered non-profit organization in the USA. The goal of NRIVA is to help the society and unprivileged members of the community and to spread the message of Vasavi Matha: DHARMAM-SEELAM-AHIMSA. NRIVA's simple motto is "Connecting to Serve".

NRIVA's flagship programs include- Adopt A Student, Adopt A Village, Adopt A Parent, SEVA, legal, spiritual, cultural, matrimonial, and humanitarian activities. NRIVA started an endowment program to have a self-sustainable fund for sponsoring underprivileged students' education and raised USD 1.65 million. In the year 2020, NRIVA spent more than Rs 2 Crores on its programs which include sponsorships for students with their education and adopted several parents and students. NRIVA is serving more than 500,000 meals per year through its humanitarian efforts and 100's of members through legal and immigration initiatives. NRIVA has conducted 100's webinars with its members in areas of investing, education, finance, health, legal, women empowerment.

NRIVA has indebted to all the donors and strong volunteers across the world. Let's all unite and follow the masking, social distancing, sanitizing, and avoid travel to DEFEAT the COVID. STAY Strong, healthy, and safe.

https://nriva.org/

This story is provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV Media)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)