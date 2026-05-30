Business News | NSE Revises F&O Trading Hours from Aug 3; Market Close Extended to 3:40 Pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced changes to trading modalities in the equity derivatives segment, extending the normal market closing time for futures and options (F&O) contracts by 10 minutes from August 3, 2026, following the introduction of a Closing Auction Session (CAS) in the equity cash segment.

According to an NSE circular, the normal market close time for equity derivatives will be extended to 3:40 pm from the current 3:30 pm, while the trade modification end time will remain unchanged at 4:15 pm.

Also Read | Apple Maintains Workforce Stability as Global Tech Layoffs Top 92,000 Amidst AI Spending Frenzy: Report.

The move is aimed at aligning derivatives trading with the newly introduced Closing Auction Session in the cash market, which will run from 3:15 pm to 3:35 pm and determine the official closing price of stocks.

Under the revised framework, F&O traders will have an additional 10 minutes after the start of the cash market's closing auction to hedge, adjust, or unwind positions based on evolving price discovery in the underlying securities.

Also Read | CUET-UG 2026: NTA Revises Exam Timings After Technical Glitch Causes Delay.

The extension is expected to reduce uncertainty around end-of-day pricing and help traders better manage exposure linked to the final cash market close.

However, there will be no change in the pre-open session timings, pre-open close, or the normal market opening time for the derivatives segment.

NSE also said that the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) window used for close price computation in derivatives contracts will continue to be based on the last 30 minutes of trading but will now be calculated using trades executed between 3:10 pm and 3:40 pm, instead of the earlier 3:00 pm to 3:30 pm period.

In addition, NSE will broadcast alerts on its NEAT trading terminals at the commencement of the Closing Auction Session, informing members that the operating price range for stock futures contracts is being revised and that outstanding orders outside the revised range may be cancelled as per exchange rules.

The exchange stated that the changes will become effective from August 3 and members have been advised to update relevant contract files and trading applications before implementation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)