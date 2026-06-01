Business News | NSE's EGR Launch Gives Indian Gold Buyers a New Choice. The Right Format Depends on the Purpose

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 1: The launch of Electronic Gold Receipts on the National Stock Exchange has added another regulated route for Indian buyers to participate in gold at a time when the market is becoming more format-aware.

Also Read | Upcoming Car in June 2026: From Mercedes-Benz S-Class Facelift to Tata Sierra EV and Maruti Suzuki Flex-Fuel WagonR, Check All Models Coming This Month.

For decades, Indian households have bought gold mainly in physical forms such as jewellery, coins and bars. With EGRs now available through the exchange ecosystem, buyers also have access to a demat-based format backed by physical gold stored with accredited vault managers.

This development does not make one format universally better than the other. It makes the buyer's purpose more important.

Also Read | Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Hilarious Comeback to Ravi Shastri’s ‘Kitna Doodh Pite Hain?’ at IPL 2026 Presentation Goes Viral (Watch Video).

EGRs are designed for buyers who want gold exposure through a demat account, exchange-based price discovery, regulated custody, and ease of trading. Physical gold continues to serve buyers who want direct possession, gifting, ceremonial use, family storage, or long-term transfer across generations.

The practical question is simple: is the buyer purchasing gold as a financial exposure, or is the buyer purchasing gold to eventually hold, gift, or pass on physically?

For investment-only buyers, EGRs can be a useful development. They allow gold ownership in electronic form, reduce the need for personal storage, and can be bought or sold through the exchange ecosystem. For people already familiar with demat and trading accounts, this may feel convenient and familiar.

For families buying gold for Akshaya Tritiya, Dhanteras, weddings, anniversaries, children's milestones, or long-term household savings, physical gold still plays a different role. A coin, bar, or jewellery piece is not just an investment line item. It is something that can be held, gifted, blessed, stored, and remembered.

This difference matters because the comparison is not only about the purchase price. Buyers should look at the full journey: purchase, holding, storage, conversion, resale, and intended use.

Both formats have clear advantages. EGRs offer electronic holding, exchange-based trading, regulated custody and easier liquidity for buyers who want gold exposure without personally storing the metal. Physical gold offers direct possession, immediate gifting value, cultural familiarity, and the ability to keep wealth outside a trading account.

Storage and Custody Considerations

The storage question is also different in each case. Physical gold can be kept at home, in a bank locker, or with a third-party vault, depending on the buyer's comfort with security, access, and cost. EGRs are held electronically in demat form, while the underlying gold remains with accredited vault managers. This can reduce the buyer's personal storage burden, but buyers should still understand vault-related charges, withdrawal processes, and delivery timelines before choosing physical conversion.

Understanding the Cost Structure

The cost stack also changes by format. Physical gold usually includes applicable taxes at purchase, along with a seller's premium in the case of coins and bars, or making charges in the case of jewellery. Storage may be free at home, but it may involve recurring costs if the buyer uses a locker or vault.

EGRs may involve brokerage, exchange-related charges, depository charges, and vault-related costs. If the buyer later wants physical delivery, withdrawal charges, logistics costs, and applicable taxes may also become relevant. This means EGRs may be more efficient for buyers who plan to remain electronic throughout the holding period, while physical gold may be more suitable for buyers whose final intention is possession, gifting, or household storage.

So the comparison is not simply "which is cheaper." It is "which cost structure matches the buyer's purpose."

Tax Treatment

Tax treatment is another area buyers should understand before choosing a format. Under Section 47 of the Income Tax Act, conversion of physical gold into an Electronic Gold Receipt through a registered vault manager, or conversion of an Electronic Gold Receipt back into physical gold, is not treated as a transfer. In simple words, the act of conversion itself is not treated as the capital gains event. The tax question generally arises when the gold or EGR is eventually sold, based on the applicable rules at that time.

For buyers, this means EGRs and physical gold should not be compared only through one headline number, such as brokerage, tax, or storage cost. The better comparison is based on the buyer's actual use case.

A portfolio investor may prefer EGRs for exchange-based gold exposure. A wedding or festive buyer may prefer a physical gold product. A family building long-term household wealth may compare both formats based on storage comfort, liquidity, trust, tax treatment, and ease of transfer.

Changing Trends in India's Gold Market

India's gold market is also changing. Recent World Gold Council data shows that investment demand has become a larger part of India's gold consumption, with bars, coins, and ETFs playing an important role alongside jewellery. This indicates that buyers are not moving away from gold. They are becoming more conscious about how they hold it.

That is why awareness around gold formats is becoming important.

Buyers choosing physical gold should understand purity, pricing, taxes, storage, invoice details and resale terms. Buyers choosing EGRs should understand trading rules, custody, settlement, withdrawal process, charges, and liquidity. In both cases, the decision should be based on clarity rather than assumption.

Industry Perspective

The rise of EGRs should therefore be seen as a positive expansion of choice rather than a replacement of existing formats. It gives investment-focused buyers another regulated route into gold. At the same time, it does not remove the emotional, practical, and cultural role of physical gold in Indian households.

Vittarq, a precious metal selling platform, said the rise of EGRs gives Indian buyers more choice and makes it important to understand how different gold formats work before making a purchase decision.

"EGRs are a welcome addition to India's regulated gold ecosystem. At the same time, physical gold continues to have an important role for Indian households, especially for gifting, ceremonies, and long-term family holding. The right format depends on why the buyer is purchasing gold," said a Vittarq spokesperson.

The company said broader awareness around gold formats, storage, taxes, liquidity, and verification can help buyers make more informed decisions as India's gold market becomes more format-driven.

For more updates from Vittarq and its precious metal market commentary, buyers can visit vittarq.com.

The Larger Shift

The larger shift is positive for the Indian gold market. EGRs can support financial participation, formalisation, and transparent price discovery. Physical coins, bars, and jewellery can continue to serve household, gifting, and cultural needs.

The better question is no longer whether digital gold or physical gold is better. The better question is: what is the gold being bought for?

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)