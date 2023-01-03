New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): India's largest power generating company NTPC recorded a generation of 295.4 billion units (BU) during April-December 2022, registering an 11.6 per cent growth over energy production during the corresponding period the previous year.

On a standalone basis, NTPC generated 254.6 BU during April-December 2022, an increase of 16.1 per cent, against the output during the corresponding period the previous year. Billion units equals to terrawatt hour (TWh), according to a statement from the ministry of power. Recently, the company said it had crossed 3 GW of renewable capacity.

The coal plants registered a plant load factor (PLF) of 73.7 per cent for nine-month period in fiscal 2022-23 (FY23) compared to 68.5 per cent in FY22 for the same period, the power giant said, adding that the stellar performance of NTPC was a testimony to the expertise of NTPC engineers, operation and maintenance practices, and NTPC systems.

NTPC said it had portrayed a phenomenal growth in captive coal production by achieving 14.6 million tonne (mt) of production, registering a 51 per cent growth, against the production in the previous year for the same period.

NTPC group installed capacity is 70,824 megawatt (mw).

The headquarters of the energy giant is situated at New Delhi. NTPC's core function is the generation and distribution of electricity to state electricity boards in India. The body also undertakes consultancy and turnkey project contracts that involve engineering, project management, construction management, and operation and management of power plants. (ANI)

