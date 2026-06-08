Business News | 'Nurturing Nature Together': Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram and Children with Special Needs Plant Saplings for World Environment Day

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 8: Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram marked World Environment Day on 5th June with a heartwarming initiative by inviting children from Tamahar Trust (children with special needs) to plant saplings at the Jagadguru Sri Adi Shankaracharya Udyanavana, the park maintained by the hospital directly opposite its premises. Around 12 children participated, planting each sapling with their names written on it, representing a shared growth.

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The event was graced by Mr. N. Ravindra Kumar, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Bengaluru Urban Division, alongside Mr. Abdul Hafeez, Hospital Director, Dr. G K Prakash, Consultant - Nephrology & Transplant Physician, and Dr. Sowbhagya B, Consultant - OBG, Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram, to support this cause of environmental stewardship.

Highlighting that conservation is a daily responsibility, Mr. N. Ravindra Kumar noted, "As we celebrate World Environment Day, we need to remember that every day is an opportunity for us to plant, protect, and preserve nature as a way of life. We must also be conscious of how our actions impact the environment around us. Simple steps like segregating wet and dry waste at home, reusing, recycling, and choosing sustainable habits are how each of us can protect our forests and surroundings."

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Mr. Abdul Hafeez added that Manipal Hospital Malleshwaram has been maintaining the community park for several years. "This year marked a special milestone, as we encouraged children to actively participate in planting saplings, with each plant bearing the name of the child who nurtured it. Just as children need care, guidance, and nurturing to grow into responsible individuals, nature too thrives when it is protected and nurtured with commitment. The initiative served as a meaningful reminder that healing, care, and environmental stewardship go hand in hand."

Ms. Vaishali Pai and Dr. Bhaskar Pai, Founders - Director of Tamahar Trust, who works to enable children with brain damage and special needs to live a dignified, inclusive life, also took this moment to express their gratitude for the opportunity. They added, "Our children love parks and gardens; they understand nature intuitively. Giving them the chance to plant their own sapling and watch it grow and flower is more meaningful than words can express."

The event stood as a quiet yet beautiful reminder that growth, whether of a sapling or a child, thrives best when nurtured with care, inclusion, and community.

For more information, please visit: https://www.manipalhospitals.com/malleshwaram/

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