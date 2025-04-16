Nutritionwithvibha.com Champions Preventive Healthcare with the Launch of The Early Series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16: Nutritionwithvibha.com, a growing digital voice in preventive healthcare, is leading a movement rooted in the philosophy of "Nutrition for a Sustainable Change in Health." Founded by nutritionists Vibha Hasija and Dr. Anuradha Mitra, and powered by Cyber Legacies, the platform has become a trusted space for people seeking clarity, guidance, and real-life insights into nutrition and lifestyle change.

From free educational blogs to the exclusive Swasthya Jyoti (Light of Health) section, the website decodes early warning signs of health issues and presents practical, nutrition-led strategies to address them. Swasthya Jyoti is not just a blog--it's a knowledge hub shaped by years of clinical experience, real client journeys, and science-backed insights. Dr. Mitra, a culinary and clinical nutrition expert, adds her scientific acumen and recipe innovation to the mix, ensuring that prevention meets palate.

The platform's free YouTube channel and Instagram page further extends its mission--offering bite-sized, insightful videos to build awareness and inspire change.

Today, Nutritionwithvibha.com announces the launch of its much-anticipated book:

"The Early Series: Early Signs, Early Tests, Early Action."

This powerful guide equips readers to recognize early symptoms of lifestyle disorders--and take timely, nutrition-driven action. It combines diagnostics, expert checklists, and preventive tools in an accessible, engaging format.

Now available on Amazon.com in 14 countries and via Nutritionwithvibha.com in India, The Early Series is more than a book--it's a health essential. Whether it's a gift for your parents or a wellness step for yourself, this book empowers every home with timely knowledge.

Inside, readers will find actionable advice and credible medical guidance that doesn't just inform--it inspires a mindset shift.

The core message is simple:

"The win is easier if you know it earlier."

With The Early Series, Vibha Hasija and Dr. Anuradha Mitra ensure this wisdom is within everyone's reach.

To purchase or learn more, visit: https://nutritionwithvibha.com/product/the-early-series

For media inquiries, interviews, or collaborations: nutritionwithvibha@gmail.com

