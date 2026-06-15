Business News | Nuvoco Features on JioHotstar's Kaise Banta Hai, Showcasing the Technology and Expertise Behind Cement

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd., India's trusted building materials company, is featured in Season 3 of Kaise Banta Hai, the popular industry-focused series now streaming on JioHotstar. Nuvoco is proud to be the first cement company in India to be featured on the platform, offering viewers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the science, technology, and expertise that go into cement manufacturing.

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Kaise Banta Hai is a unique infotainment series that takes audiences inside some of India's leading manufacturing facilities, showcasing how everyday products are made through advanced technology, engineering excellence, innovation, and skilled human effort. The series aims to demystify industrial processes and create greater awareness and appreciation for modern manufacturing among viewers.

The Nuvoco episode takes audiences through the complete cement manufacturing journey--from raw material sourcing and processing to clinkerisation, grinding, quality assurance, and dispatch. It highlights the scale and complexity of modern cement production while showcasing the advanced technologies, stringent quality controls, and operational excellence that underpin Nuvoco's manufacturing processes.

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The episode also provides insights into the company's commitment to sustainability, resource efficiency, safety, and continuous innovation. Viewers gain a deeper understanding of how modern manufacturing practices help deliver high-quality building materials that contribute to India's growing infrastructure and development needs.

As India continues to witness rapid urbanisation and infrastructure expansion, the episode offers a compelling perspective on the critical role that cement plays in building roads, bridges, airports, housing, and other essential infrastructure that supports the nation's progress.

The feature also reflects Nuvoco's vision of Building a Safer, Smarter and Sustainable World by combining innovation, responsible manufacturing practices, and operational excellence across its manufacturing network.

Kaise Banta Hai Season 3 is now streaming on JioHotstar, enabling audiences to explore the fascinating world of manufacturing and gain deeper insights into the processes that power India's growth story.

Watch the full episode:

https://www.hotstar.com/in/shows/kaise-banta-hai/1971003351?search_query=kaise+ba

About Nuvoco Vistas:

Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Limited ("Nuvoco") is a building materials company with a vision to build a safer, smarter, and sustainable world and among the leading players in East India with strong presence in North and West India. Nuvoco started operations in 2014 with a greenfield cement plant in Nimbol, Rajasthan, and subsequently acquired Lafarge India Limited, which entered India in 1999, and Emami Cement Ltd. in 2020 and Vadraj Cement Limited in April 2025. Furthermore, the Company announced expansion in the East through a new grinding mill at the Arasmeta Cement Plant complemented by a series of debottlenecking projects, including equipment upgrades, process improvements, and internal debottlenecking initiatives. With this, Nuvoco is on track to achieve a total cement capacity of ~35 MMTPA, thereby consolidating its position as India's fifth-largest cement group in terms of capacity. The Company reported total income of Rs. 11,362 crore in FY 2025-26, underscoring its strong and sustainable growth trajectory.

Nuvoco offers a diversified business portfolio in three business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete (RMX), and Modern Building Materials (MBM). Nuvoco's Cement product portfolio includes - Concreto, Duraguard, Double Bull, PSC, Nirmax and Infracem brands that offer a complete spectrum of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC), Portland Slag Cement (PSC), Portland Pozzolana Cement (PPC) and Portland Composite Cement (PCC). Nuvoco's RMX business possesses a pan-India presence and offers value-added products under Concreto (Performance concrete), Artiste (Decorative concrete), InstaMix (ready-to-use bagged concrete - the first-of-its-kind in the industry), X-Con (M20 to M60) and Ecodure (Special green concrete) brands. It is also a proud contributor to landmark projects like the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train; Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (Rourkela), Aquatic Gallery Science City (Ahmedabad), Metro Railway (Delhi, Jaipur, Noida and Mumbai), and among many others. Nuvoco's MBM product portfolio, under the 'Zero M' brands, comprises construction chemicals, tile adhesives, wall putty and cover blocks. Through the NABL-accredited Construction Development and Innovation Centre (CDIC) based in Mumbai, Nuvoco identifies gaps in the marketplace and offers innovative products to meet customer requirements.

Know more about the Company on to www.nuvoco.com

For more information, contact the Company at india.communications@nuvoco.com

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