PNN

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 6: The 7th o2h Collaborative Innovation Conference successfully concluded at Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad, bringing together a distinguished lineup of experts from diverse sectors. The event marked the 20th anniversary of o2h Group, celebrating two decades of pioneering work in innovation, investment, and entrepreneurship in life sciences and tech.

Also Read | Thought of the Day for Today in English With Meaning: Uplifting Quote To Motivate and Inspire Students During School Assembly on March 7, 2025.

The conference featured thought-provoking panel discussions on key global and national issues, including India's economic outlook following Trump's tariffs, the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI) agents, the growing obesity crisis, and the impact of ongoing geopolitical conflicts.

The event also hosted two compelling keynote sessions--one by Renu Pokhrana, founder of India Recycles, who has worked extensively in public policy with city, state, and central governments, and another by Smruthi Suryaprakash, a partner at BCG New York. Further enriching the dialogue, the conference included two engaging fireside chats--one with Teena Singh and another with Mihir Joshi, Managing Director of GVFL, a leading investment firm. The event brought together an impressive lineup of speakers, thought leaders, investors, and innovators including:

Also Read | SEBI Violations Settlement: 5 Officials of Add-Shop E-Retail Limited and White Organic Agro Limited Pay INR 95.55 Lakh To Settle Regulatory Violations Case.

- Teena Singh - Acclaimed actress known for Kabir Singh

- Mihir Joshi - CEO, GVFL Ltd.

- Arjit Johri - Vice President, Mars Shot Ventures

- Anar Thakershy - Founder, Anar Thakershy & Associates

- Parthiv Patel - Co-founder and CEO, Pet Pooja

- Sangeet Sharma - Retired Wing Commander, Indian Air Force

- Pranav Pandya - Co-Founder and Chairman at Dev IT

- Dr Chirag Thakkar - Founder & Director of Adroit Centre for Digestive and Obesity Surgery

The panel discussions explored critical global and economic issues. The session on Trump-India, India Tariffs and Investment highlighted how a potential Trump re-election could reshape India's economic landscape, with protectionist trade policies potentially positioning India as a favorable hub for global businesses and investors. Discussions on Multi-Agent LLMs: A New Era of AI focused on the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, particularly multi-agent systems, and their transformative impact on industries, decision-making, and automation.

The panel on Global War: Tragedy, Reconciliation, Healing, and Prevention offered a deep dive into current geopolitical conflicts, emphasizing the necessity of diplomacy, humanitarian efforts, and economic strategies to mitigate wars and promote global peace. The conference also celebrated Happy 20th Birthday o2h: Past, Present & Future, reflecting on O2h Group's journey over the past two decades and reaffirming its commitment to fostering innovation and collaboration across life sciences, technology, and investments.

Prashant Shah, Executive Chairman of o2h Group, shared his thoughts on the milestone event "At o2h, we love seeding new ideas to impact human and planet health. Innovation is exhilarating, but it thrives on collaboration--when diverse minds, perspectives, and expertise come together to challenge, merge, and create something entirely new.

This event is a first-of-its-kind gathering, bringing together an eclectic mix of thought leaders and changemakers, echoing the spirit of Nalanda from Ancient India--where the world's first university embraced learning and sharing without boundaries. As we celebrate 20 years of o2h discovery's life science operations in India, we reflect with immense gratitude on this journey and look ahead with optimism, energy, and ambition for what's to come."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)