Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 28: The 8th edition of Oakridge Codefest witnessed more than 100 participants contesting to secure cash prizes from a pool of 1.5 lakhs. This year, the themes of Bengaluru's largest 24-hr hackathon were cybersecurity, ed-tech innovation, human-computer interaction, sustainable agriculture, fin-tech innovation, and game development.

The students also participated in scavenger hunts, typing speed-races, and competitive programming. Students had the entire day and night at their disposal to work on their projects, submitting themselves to regular audits by the core team. After the first audit, core-team member Devansh commented, "Codefest promotes a great community where students from across India interact together. I get to see innovative technologies from our nation's youth, and it has been the experience of my lifetime to organize this blockbuster event, as a member of the core-team."

The winning team in the Junior category was Goober's in the thick of it, with their game "Project Sustancia". A phenomenally innovative survival game, the programme included many complex elements, including resource management tasks, fight scenes and a storyline of mystery and adventure. When giving the final presentation to the competition's esteemed judges said that a key characteristic of the game that distinguished itself from other products in the marketplace was the intricate combat system which was simple enough for a novice to learn. In addition, the game incorporated characters that the users could interact with, which were made entirely from artificial intelligence. This blockbuster project impressed the judges immensely, securing the team's 1st place victory.

The senior team winner was Team Quick with their project "Public Policy". The problem they attempted to solve was how vast privacy policies are often too cumbersome and complex to fully go through. They coded a programme that utilized AI to distinguish between the pros and cons of certain privacy policies, justifying the policy and rating it. Moreover, it had a user-friendly interface that provided users with relevant information about their privacy policy without being overtly extensive. Students used BS4, Web Scraping, NLTK Sentiment, Newspi and AI technology, like Gemini, to gain the 1st prize, winning them a whopping total of 30,000 rupees.

Oakridge Codefest stands at the forefront for young coders, looking for a place to belong and shine. It serves as an exemplary platform where students from across the country are allowed to display their programming talent to create innovative solutions to 21st century issues. As an IB continuum school, aiming to provide students with a holistic learning experience, Codefest is a flagship event that demonstrates the school's commitment to preparing and propelling young coders into an evolving technological landscape.

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 33 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, visit www.oakridge.in/bengaluru.

For admission enquiries, write to mac.blr@oakridge.in.

