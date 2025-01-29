PNN

New Delhi [India], January 29: Marking a significant milestone on India's 76th Republic Day, Oben Electric, a homegrown electric motorcycle manufacturer, launched 10 new showrooms and service centers, across key locations in the country. With this expansion, Oben now reaches over 53 million Indians across 22 showrooms and service centers, spanning 14 cities and 7 states.

The new showrooms are in Shivajinagar and Dhanakawadi (Pune), Hubballi (Karnataka), Malappuram and Thrissur (Kerala), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Lucknow, Mainpuri, Budaun (Uttar Pradesh), and Adhichini (New Delhi). This expansion marks Oben's entry into the emerging EV markets of Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while significantly strengthening its presence in Karnataka, Kerala, and Maharashtra.

Building on the momentum of its successful Series A funding round, Oben Electric is on a mission to deepen its market presence across India's major and emerging EV markets. The brand aims to establish a strong foothold in both urban and Tier-2 cities, with plans to open 100 new showrooms and service centers across 50 cities by FY26.

As a proud Make in India brand, Oben Electric celebrates the spirit of the Republic Day by reaffirming its commitment to the nation's vision of self-reliance and sustainable progress. As the only Indian EV manufacturer with complete vertical integration, Oben Electric designs, develops and manufactures all critical components in-house, including high-performance LFP batteries, motors, fast chargers, and vehicle control units. Tailored specifically for Indian consumers and built to withstand India's diverse and challenging conditions, Oben's innovative electric motorcycles are a testament to the brand's unwavering dedication to empowering India with world-class electric mobility solutions.

Commenting on the latest expansion, Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO, Oben Electric, said, "It's a matter of immense pride and delight to celebrate Republic Day by expanding our footprint across the country. By opening 10 new showrooms, we're not only entering Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but also bolstering our presence in key EV markets. Oben remains steadfast in making EV adoption seamless for eco-conscious consumers through power-packed offerings, experiential centers, and comprehensive end-to-end support."

Oben Electric has garnered attention in the Indian E-Motorcycle market with its groundbreaking Rorr product line. The company recently launched Oben Rorr EZ (pronounced Easy), priced from INR 89,999, which is transforming city commute with an impressive acceleration (0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds), a top speed of 95 km/h and a range of up to 175 km (IDC) across three battery variants. The company continues to offer its flagship Oben Rorr, a high-performance electric motorcycle known for its exceptional specifications. All Oben products feature high performance LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery technology, the first of its kind in India's electric two-wheeler market, delivering superior resilience and longevity, even in extreme weather conditions.

About Oben Electric:Oben Electric, founded in August 2020 and headquartered in Bengaluru, is an R&D-driven organization that designs, develops, and manufactures electric motorcycles and critical EV components in-house. With a team of passionate technologists with over 25 years of collective hands-on experience in the electric two-wheeler industry, Oben Electric focuses on "Design in India for the World."

The company has been at the forefront of transforming the electric two-wheeler landscape in India, introducing several groundbreaking initiatives. Oben Electric pioneers the use of advanced battery chemistry, such as LFP, in electric two-wheelers, offering enhanced safety, longer range, and cleaner operation compared to other widely used battery chemistries. Additionally, the company holds more than 21 patents for its proprietary technology and EV components.

As an early entrant in the electric motorcycle market, Oben Electric is leading the adoption of electric motorcycles in India, which happens to be the world's largest motorcycle market. With limited competition at present, the company aims to become the largest electric motorcycle OEM globally. Their vision is to revolutionize the industry by providing cutting-edge electric mobility solutions that cater to the diverse needs of riders.

To learn more about Oben Electric and their innovative electric motorcycles, please visit their website at www.obenelectric.com

LinkedIn - Oben Electric, Madhumita Agarwal, Dinkar Agarwal, Sagar Thakkar

