Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 4: On World Obesity Day 2025, CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, emphasizes the urgent need for a medical approach to obesity, recognizing its strong links to diabetes, cancer, and heart disease. With this year's theme, "Changing Systems, Healthier Lives," the hospital highlights that obesity is not just about weight--it is a major driver of chronic illnesses that require structured, expert-led intervention.

Dr. Venugopal Pareek, Sr. Consultant GI Laparoscopic, Bariatric Surgeon & Robotic Surgeon at CARE Hospitals, stresses the deeper health risks associated with obesity. "Obesity is not an isolated condition. It alters metabolism, disrupts hormone balance, and accelerates the onset of diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular issues and certain cancers. Addressing it requires more than temporary solutions--it demands a medical approach that ensures long-term health benefits."

CARE Hospitals' Bariatric and Metabolic Program is designed to treat obesity as a root cause rather than just a symptom. The hospital's specialists combine advanced surgical techniques with metabolic care, personalized nutrition support, and structured long-term follow-up, ensuring that patients experience not just weight loss, but a significant reduction in their risks for obesity-related diseases.

Biju Nair, Zonal COO, CARE Hospitals, reinforces the hospital's vision for a science-led, patient-centered approach. "Obesity treatment is not just about losing weight--it's about preventing serious health risks. Our goal is to help patients reclaim their health by reducing their risks for diabetes, heart disease, and cancer, ensuring they lead longer, healthier lives."

As obesity continues to be a rising global health crisis, CARE Hospitals remains committed to delivering medically structured, outcome-driven solutions that go beyond short-term fixes. By focusing on prevention, treatment, and long-term health transformation, the hospital is redefining obesity care and its role in combating the most pressing health challenges of our time.

CARE Hospitals Group is a multi-specialty healthcare provider operating 17 healthcare facilities serving 7 cities across 6 states in India. The network has a presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore & Aurangabad. A regional leader in South and Central India and counted among the top 5 Pan-Indian hospital chains, CARE Hospitals delivers comprehensive care in over 30 clinical specialties, with over 3000 beds. CARE Hospitals is a part of Quality Care India Limited, India's largest hospital chain focusing on emerging cities in South Asia, operating 25 healthcare facilities across 13 cities.

