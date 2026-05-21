Business News | Obesity's Hidden Health Risks and the Growing Role of Bariatric Surgery

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21: India is witnessing a rapid rise in obesity and lifestyle-related health conditions across different age groups. Once considered primarily an urban concern, obesity today is increasingly affecting individuals across cities, towns, and even younger populations. Sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, chronic stress, poor sleep patterns, reduced physical activity, and metabolic disorders are all contributing significantly to this growing health burden.

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Obesity is no longer viewed merely as a cosmetic issue. It is now recognized as a chronic medical condition closely linked to several serious diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, sleep apnea, fatty liver disease, joint disorders, infertility, hormonal imbalance, and reduced mobility. Beyond physical health, obesity often impacts emotional well-being, confidence, social participation, and overall quality of life.

Dr Krishnamohan Yarlagadda - Chief Director and Senior Consultant Robotic, Laparoscopic, Bariatric, and GI Surgeon at Amor Hospital, Hyderabad states that, "The rising burden of obesity in India is becoming a major public health concern, with increasing links to diabetes, heart disease, hypertension, and reduced quality of life. Bariatric surgery has emerged as an effective and scientifically proven solution for individuals struggling with severe obesity, particularly when conventional weight-loss methods fail. With advancements in minimally invasive techniques and comprehensive post-operative care, patients today are experiencing safer procedures, faster recovery, and significant long-term health improvements."

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"In my clinical practice, I have obsevered many individuals struggling with obesity often spend years attempting weight loss through diets, exercise routines, medications, and lifestyle modifications, only to experience temporary or unsustainable results. Unfortunately, social stigma, misinformation, and the misconception that obesity is solely a matter of self-control frequently delay timely medical intervention," he adds. Some people even trying medications without having proper understanding. One must get tested for pancreatitis, thyroid status and visual health issues before taking these Weightloss drugs. They do have side effects and these drugs can be effective for Weightloss maximum 15 kg usually in chosen few people under medical supervision and whenever they stop medication, there is possibility of getting back all the lost weight. A 150 kg person with or without comorbidities by losing 15 or 20 kg is not achieving the optimal weight with those medications. Bariatric Surgery, for sure, helps those people to loss weight efficiently and scientifically.

As obesity-related disorders continue to rise, there is growing awareness regarding scientifically supported treatment approaches that focus not only on weight reduction but also on improving long-term metabolic health. Over the years, bariatric surgery has evolved considerably with advancements in minimally invasive laparoscopic techniques, surgical technologies, anaesthesia, and post-operative care.

Modern bariatric procedures such as sleeve gastrectomy and gastric bypass are designed to support sustainable weight loss while improving metabolic functioning. These procedures help reduce stomach capacity, regulate hunger-related hormones, and improve obesity-associated medical conditions. Importantly, bariatric surgery today is increasingly focused on enhancing overall quality of life, mobility, energy levels, and long-term health outcomes.

Advancements in laparoscopic and minimally invasive surgery have significantly improved patient safety and recovery. Reduced surgical trauma, shorter hospital stays, lower post-operative discomfort, and faster return to daily activities are among the key benefits seen with modern bariatric care. Additionally, structured nutritional counselling, lifestyle guidance, psychological support, and long-term follow-up programs are playing a vital role in ensuring successful outcomes after surgery.

One of the most remarkable transformations observed after bariatric surgery is the improvement in obesity-related health conditions. Many patients experience better diabetes control, improved blood pressure, relief from joint pain, improved sleep quality, enhanced mobility, and greater confidence following significant weight loss.

Health experts emphasize that delaying treatment for severe obesity may increase the risk of long-term complications and irreversible health damage. Early medical evaluation and timely intervention can help improve both physical and emotional well-being while reducing the growing burden of obesity-related diseases in India.

At the same time, maintaining balanced nutrition, regular physical activity, and healthy lifestyle habits continues to remain essential for long-term metabolic health. Understanding obesity as a medical condition rather than a personal failure is crucial in encouraging individuals to seek timely support and appropriate treatment.

With continuous advancements in bariatric care, modern weight-loss surgery is helping many patients move beyond obesity-related complications and regain healthier, more active, and confident lives.

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